More than half of the confirmed COVID-19 cases in Gregg County are now considered recovered as public health officials Friday announced the single-highest day of recoveries since the first case in the county in March.
Health Administrator A.J. Harris on Friday said the county had 162 new recoveries in Gregg County patients, bringing the overall number to 982. Of the total recoveries, 706 have been announced this month.
The county has had 1,865 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, including 15 newly confirmed cases announced Friday by Harris.
He said there have been 8,135 tests administered in the county with 6,000 negative results and 270 pending.
Deaths in the county related to COVID-19 remain at 35.
Earlier in the week, health officials announced one new death each Wednesday and Thursday.
Harrison County Judge Chad Sims on Friday announced four new cases in his county and gave more details about recent testing at the Marshall Convention Center.
The new cases bring the county’s total to 771.
Deaths from the virus and recoveries remained at 35 and 656, respectively, for an active case count of 84.
Sims said that during five days of free walk-up COVID-19 testing at the Marshall Convention Center, 659 tests were given with 42 positive results, which amounts to about a 6% positivity rate.
Sims said he is unsure if the 42 positive results are included in the county’s current numbers.
“The state is checking on it,” he said. “It should also be noted that all of these may not have been residents of Harrison County.”
Sims also urged residents to remain vigilant in taking measures to stop the spread of the coronavirus.
“Let’s continue to be cautious and keep these numbers on the decline,” he said.
For just the second day this week, the Northeast Texas Public Health District in Tyler reported no new COVID-19 deaths in Smith County along with a decline in the number of patients being treated for the virus at Tyler hospitals.
The district announced 23 new cases in the county Friday for a total of 2,978.
The county has had 46 coronavirus-related deaths, 11 of which were reported this week. Four of the 46 fatalities are considered “probable” for COVID-19 being the cause of death.
Recovered cases in the county remained unchanged at 2,412, a day after NET Health reported the single highest-day increase in recoveries in the county at 1,573.
NET Health reports asymptomatic people who test positive are deemed recovered when 22 days have passed since the date their specimens were collected. People who have symptoms of COVID-19 are considered recovered when at least 14 days have passed since symptoms first appeared; the individual has had improvement in symptoms; and at least three days have passed while being fever-free without using fever-reducing medications.
On Friday, 126 patients were being treated for COVID-19 at Tyler hospitals, down from 129 on Thursday.
The Department of State Health Services on Friday reported seven additional cases of the coronavirus in Rusk County. The county has had 440 cases and three deaths.
The state reported two new COVID-19 deaths and 19 new cases in Upshur County. The county has had five residents die from the virus, according to the state, and 309 total cases.
Upshur County’s Office of Emergency Management on Friday reported 312 total cases with 208 of those recovered.
Area schools
Word about confirmed COVID-19 cases in students and staff at Longview-area school districts continued to spread late in the week.
Longview ISD officials said on Friday they were notified about a student at Ned E. Williams Elementary School who had received a positive test Aug. 10.
The student was sent home Friday after the campus was notified and does not have any siblings on other campuses, according to the district.
District spokeswoman Elizabeth Ross said Friday afternoon that the student had been at school all week. She said the student was wearing a mask at all times while on campus.
The district, which returned to classes for the school year on Monday, announced its first four confirmed COVID-19 cases on Thursday. Two cases are in Longview High School virtual students, one at Foster Middle School and another at Hudson PEP Elementary School.
Gladewater ISD Superintendent Sedric Clark said Thursday evening in an all-call to parents that a Gladewater High School student and an employee at the Truman W. Smith Children’s Center tested positive for COVID-19.
He did not say when the student or staff member were last at the facilities.
Big Sandy ISD on Thursday evening announced in a statement the second student to test positive at the high school.
Browne on Thursday said he’s not concerned at this time about the positive cases that have begun to be reported at area schools.
“We knew there were going to be some issues,” he said.