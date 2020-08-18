Newly confirmed recoveries from COVID-19 outpaced new cases in Gregg and Harrison counties Tuesday; however, health officials in Smith County announced four more deaths related to the virus — including the youngest fatality in the county.
Recoveries in Gregg County residents increased by nearly 10%, growing by 74 to 820, according to Health Administrator A.J. Harris. The number of county residents who have recovered from the coronavirus has nearly doubled in the past week.
Harris on Tuesday said the county had 27 newly confirmed cases for a cumulative total of 1,811.
He also reported 7,590 total COVID-19 tests performed in the county as of Tuesday, with 277 of those pending.
The number of coronavirus fatalities remained unchanged Tuesday at 33.
Harrison County Judge Chad Sims on Tuesday said there were eight new cases in his county for a total of 752. He also announced 11 new recoveries in county residents. The county has had 656 residents recover from the virus.
COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday remained at 35 in the county.
The Northeast Texas Public Health District on Tuesday said among four new coronavirus-related deaths in Smith County was a 24-year-old man from Whitehouse who had pre-existing chronic health conditions. The man is the youngest Smith County resident to have died from COVID-19. NET Health also reported the deaths of 61- and 93-year-old Tyler women and a 77-year-old man from Hideaway.
“Our prayers and condolences are extended to the families of the 42 Smith County residents who have died due to COVID-19,” NET Health CEO George Roberts said in a written statement.
The 42 deaths include four residents whose deaths were "probable" for being caused by COVID-19.
NET Health reported 58 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the county’s cumulative total to 2,897 with 826 of those cases considered recovered.
On Tuesday, there were 176 patients being treated for COVID-19 in Tyler hospitals, up from 142 on Monday.
The Department of State Health Services on Tuesday reported 11 newly confirmed cases in Rusk County for a total of 409. The county has had two deaths.
The state reported 10 new cases in Upshur County, which has had three residents die from COVID-19.
Area schools
Henderson ISD said Tuesday two more students tested positive for COVID-19.
The positive cases are in two high school students, according to a statement from district spokesman David Chenault.
Chenault said one of the students was last in class Friday and was on campus during athletics photos Saturday. The other student was last on campus Thursday.
The students received positive results during the weekend.
“We have notified staff and parents of students who may have had close contact with both students,” Chenault said. “We are cleaning and sanitizing the areas of campus where the student had contact. Out of an abundance of caution, we are asking all of our high school and elementary school students and staff to continue monitoring their health and checking for symptoms on a regular basis.”
The district, which started classes Aug. 5, previously reported cases of COVID-19 in three other high school students, a staff member at the high school, a middle school student and one at the elementary campus.