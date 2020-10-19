Public health officials on Monday reported surges in COVID-19 recoveries in Gregg and Smith counties.
Regional health organization the Northeast Texas Public Health District, known as NET Health, announced 130 newly confirmed recoveries in Gregg County residents since Friday and 269 in Smith County.
NET Health also announced 13 additional confirmed coronavirus cases over the weekend in Gregg County. The county has had 2,444 confirmed cases, 1911 recoveries and 42 deaths. On Monday, there were 491 confirmed active cases in Gregg County and nine active cases in jail inmates.
In Smith County, health officials reported 58 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 from the weekend. The county has had 4,236 total confirmed cases with 3,292 recoveries and 65 deaths.
On Monday, there were 141 patients with confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 being treated in Tyler hospitals, up from 122 on Friday.
Harrison County Judge Chad Sims on Monday reported 14 newly confirmed cases in his county from the weekend along with 16 COVID-19 recoveries in county residents.
The county has had 1,011 total confirmed cases along with 913 recoveries and 35 virus deaths. On Monday, the county had 63 known active cases.
The state on Monday reported one new confirmed case of the coronavirus in Rusk County. The county has had 954 positive cases, according to the state, and 20 COVID-19 deaths.
Upshur County’s cases increased by two since Friday to a cumulative 4546. Coronavirus deaths in the county remained at 12.
Statewide
Health officials reported 4,319 COVID-19 patients in Texas hospitals for treatment Monday, the most since 4,422 patients were hospitalized on Aug. 28.
Texas had an estimated 82,930 active cases of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, a tally up by almost a third since 64,431 active cases were reported a month ago, on Sept. 20, the Texas Department of State Health Services reported.
Besides 2,273 new coronavirus cases reported Monday when many weekend cases still were not tallied, 2,440 previously unreported cases were reported, bringing the total increase to 4,713. That brings the total reported Texas cases of the virus that causes COVID-19 to 828,527, according to the state.
The state reported just eight fatalities from COVID-19 Monday, raising the state's pandemic death toll to 17,022.