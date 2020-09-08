The number of COVID-19 recoveries in Gregg and Smith counties jumped Tuesday as the number of active cases in the two counties dropped.
Regional health organization the Northeast Texas Public Health District, known as NET Health, reported the number of patients in Gregg County who have recovered from the virus increased by 189 to 1,290. Meanwhile, the number of active cases in the county dropped by 78 to 644.
NET Health reported the new data Tuesday — the organization's first update since Friday. Gregg County’s health department is no longer reporting cases and deaths for the county
Gregg County also tallied eight new COVID-19 cases to raise its total to 1,968. The number of virus-related deaths remained at 34.
In Smith County, recoveries increased by 196 to 2,828 as the number of active cases fell by 156 to 566. NET Health also reported 30 new COVID-19 cases in the county to bring its total to 3,437. Deaths in the county was at 53, unchanged from Friday.
Harrison County Judge Chad Sims reported five new coronavirus cases and 13 new recoveries to raise his county's totals to 823 and 762, respectively. Harrison County also has 35 deaths and has 26 active cases.
Free COVID-19 testing is available to anyone from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. today at the Marshall Convention Center, 2501 E. End Blvd S
Upshur County COVID-19 cases increased by four to 337, according to the county’s website.
And Longview ISD said Tuesday that another student at Foster Middle School tested positive for COVID-19.
"This information is being shared with you out of an abundance of caution. Please continue to monitor your students for symptoms on a regular basis," Principal Ryan Carroll said in an email to parents Tuesday afternoon. "If any of your students develop symptoms, please notify an administrator and the nurse immediately."
The case brings the total number of Longview ISD students who have tested positive for the virus to at least 18. At least 14 district staff members also have tested positive.