As COVID-19 hospitalizations for the region continued to hover Friday near a threshold that would impose new restrictions on businesses, the rate in Longview hospitals remained unclear.
Hospitalized COVID-19 patients comprised 14.67% of total hospital capacity Friday in a 19-county region that includes Gregg, Upshur, Rusk, Harrison, Panola, Marion and Smith counties.
Should the region experience seven consecutive days in which the region experiences hospitalization rates in which more than 15% of patients have COVID-19, it will trigger a roll back of restrictions on businesses from Gov. Greg Abbott’s office.
While Longview Regional Medical Center provided information Friday about its treatment of COVID-19 patients, Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center refused to share those same details.
As of Friday, Longview Regional was providing care to 36 patients with COVID-19, which hospital Marketing Director Libby Bryson described as being about the same number of patients the hospital has experienced in the last couple of weeks.
Longview Regional has 224 beds, so the 36 patients with COVID-19 represent 16% of the hospital’s capacity.
“Our hospital remains prepared to care for patients needing medical care, whether for COVID-19 or another medical condition,” Bryson said. “Overall, we managed to maintain normal operations with the additional COVID patients, but we will continue to watch the situation closely. We have the adequate PPE and staffing for the patients in our care.”
Christus Good Shepherd Health System spokesman Will Knous said the hospital is seeing a rise in the number of COVID-19 patients in its hospitals, but he refused to provide information on the number of patients being treated for the virus.
Knous said the hospital is prepared to care for its patients, but noted the health care industry as a whole is also facing staffing shortages, including at Christus hospitals.
“However, we are recruiting new nurses and caregivers while also taking steps to retain our current team of exceptional associates,” he said. “Additionally, we are focused on ensuring safe working environments, continued uninterrupted supply chains and doing all we can to make sure our most valuable resource — our people — know how respected and appreciated they are.”
In Texas, the state’s 254 counties are divided into 22 regional Trauma Service Areas. Each service area is managed by a Regional Advisory Council made up of health care providers, elected officials and community leaders. Gregg County is in Trauma Service Area G, along with 18 other counties.
According to Abbott’s executive orders, when the percentage of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 meets or exceeds 15% of the total hospital capacity for the Trauma Service Area for seven consecutive days, the entire region becomes subjected to additional restrictions.
Under those new restrictions, Abbott’s orders state that hospitals in the region would be required to suspend elective procedures; bars and other establishments with 51% alcohol sales must close; and businesses must drop from 75% capacity to 50% capacity. That includes restaurants, retail shops, gyms and other indoor facilities.
Health care leaders encouraged the community to use caution to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
“The surge of cases in our community is an important reminder that everyone can take action to reduce the spread of coronavirus,” Bryson said. “Practice social distancing, wear a face mask covering your nose and mouth when you’re in public, and wash your hands or use hand sanitizer often.”