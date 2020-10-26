Christus Good Shepherd Health System is offering COVID-19 screenings at its NorthPark Medical Plaza in Longview.
The screenings will be conducted 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. in the facility’s drive-thru ER at 323 E. Hawkins Parkway, according to a written statement from the health system. The screening is $60, or it can be filed on a patient’s insurance. Patients are asked to bring a driver’s license or state-issued ID and insurance information.
“Please consider participating in the screening only if you are experiencing any two of the following symptoms: fever, shortness of breath, cough, fatigue, loss of sense of smell or taste, chills, shaking with chills, muscle or body aches, headache, sore throat, nasal congestion, nausea or diarrhea or if you have been exposed to a person with suspected or confirmed COVID symptoms,” Interim Chief Medical Officer Dr. Faber White said in the statement.