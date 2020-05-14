For about the past month, Longview retiree Thomas Zimmer has been spiking a fever at night — 102 or 103, and he coughs a lot.
“I thought it would just go away,” he said Wednesday afternoon, a few hours after participating in the first free drive-thru COVID-19 testing offered in Gregg County.
Today is the last of three testing days available at the Longview Fairgrounds, though signup for the testing ended Wednesday, according to information from the Northeast Texas Public Health District. Members of the Texas Army National Guard are conducting the testing under the Texas Division of Emergency Management.
Zimmer said he’s taken all the necessary precautions to keep from getting sick, but he wants to know if he’s been ill with COVID-19, the sickness caused by the new coronavirus that has killed more than 82,000 and sickened at least 1.3 million Americans, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“I’m flying out in a month,” to see his daughter, Zimmer said, so he wanted to be sure.
Gregg County Pct. 2 Commissioner Darryl Primo was at the testing site on Tuesday and Wednesday and said officials had told him 154 people were tested Tuesday and 107 on Wednesday. To qualify for the test, residents were supposed to have fever, chills, cough, fatigue, shortness of breath, body aches, muscle or joint pain, sore throat, headache, nausea, vomiting or diarrhea, nasal congestion or loss of taste and/or smell.
“I thought they were very efficient,” Zimmer said, adding, “That’s the military for you.”
People who signed up for testing this week are first greeted by Guard members at a canopy in the parking lot to the Longview Exhibit Building. There, they are instructed to keep their windows up and to put their driver’s license up to the window at the next stop.
It was at that second stop, though, during the process of holding his license up to the window, that Zimmer had a small catastrophe. When a Guard member asked him to lower his window a little, his licensed dropped down into the slot where the window raises and lowers. He was trying to figure out Wednesday afternoon how he would retrieve his license.
He said he was told he’d be informed of test results in about 93 hours.
Primo said the drive-thru testing removed several barriers that had existed for people to get tested if they were showing symptoms — orders from a physician, insurance or the ability to pay for a test, for instance.
“Our goal is to get a read on the community,” Primo said.
“The testing — when you’re trying to get a read on the community — has to be available to everyone,” he said later.
Primo said he has wanted free communitywide testing since COVID-19 fears first surfaced.
“If you’re a working man, and you don’t feel good, and you’ve got these symptoms, you know how this world works,” he said. People keep going, rather than incur the expense of a doctor’s visit and a test for COVID-19. In the meantime, they might be spreading it to family, friends and co-workers.
Gregg County Health Authority Dr. Lewis Browne said some of the tests cost $300, not including any fees associated with administering the test.
After seeing how the test is performed, with a swab that dips deep into the nasal cavity, Primo said he is advising residents to stay away from other people and crowds.
“If you don’t have to do this, I’m sure you don’t want to,” he said.
Vickie Pierce of Pittsburg participated in testing Wednesday because she said she developed a headache, cough and sore throat Sunday night. She recently had moved from another county and discovered that her doctor’s office where she previously lived wasn’t offering testing.
“I thought I’d better go ahead and have the test just to be sure,” said Pierce, who was wearing a mask. She said her 14-year-old granddaughter lives with her, so she needs to know if she’s sick.
Longview resident Diba Sanders said the test Wednesday was like having a Q-tip stuck too far up her nose.
She had signed up for testing out of concerns that she might have been exposed to the illness by other people. People have developed “cabin fever,” she said, and are going out more now that things are opening back up. Some people aren’t wearing masks, she said.
Browne, the county health authority, said the free mobile testing was completely a project of the state of Texas. He said no one had communicated with him yet about how test results would be reported to the county. Browne and his office have been responsible for tracking COVID-19 patients, who the patients have come into contact with and when they can be declared recovered. He said he hopes contact information of people who test positive during the mobile testing is shared with the county.
A NET Health representative said the Texas Division of Emergency Management has said results are analyzed and confirmed within two to three days. Notices of positive cases would be provided to NET Health and Gregg County “in the same way as the current process of being notified by hospitals and by testing laboratories.”
Primo said another round of mobile testing is expected to be set in Longview in a few weeks. He said he will be pushing for it to occur at a place more convenient for low-income people, explaining that the Longview Exhibit Building is a hard location for people to walk up to.
NET Health said it had not received any information about whether additional drive-thru testing would be scheduled in Longview. The Texas Division of Emergency Management did not respond to an email seeking information Wednesday.
In the meantime, Browne said testing continues of all patients and employees at nursing facilities in Longview. Also, he said Gregg County has received tests that will be made available for first responders who want to get tested, an effort he said would likely begin Monday with the Longview Fire Department administering tests.