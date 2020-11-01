Beginning Monday, limited COVID-19 testing will be available for Longview ISD students on all campuses.
The district is one of eight in the state chosen to be part of a pilot program for COVID-19 testing on campuses. The program is a joint effort with the governor’s office, the Texas Education Agency and the Texas Department of Emergency Management.
Longview ISD will receive 2,000 COVID-19 tests a month that can be administered by nurses. The test is a 30-second nasal swab with results available in 15 minutes.
Assistant Superintendent Dennis Williams said this past week that testing for students is available on a limited basis.
“I do want to reiterate again, there’s really not any groups targeted, there’s no pressure,” he said. “Basically, if a parent wants their child to test, we may be able to do that.”
Williams said the district wants to make sure there are enough tests for all staff members who want to be screened, and the remaining tests can be used on students.
For example, if a student has a fever or symptoms that causes him or her to fail the health screening to enter a campus, Williams said a student can be tested on campus for COVID-19 if a test is available.
However, a parent must be present to fill out a consent form for the test, he said. Parental consent cannot be given over the phone because the district cannot verify it is the parent making the call. Also, parents will have to be present to give consent for every test, and just because a student is tested once does not mean the district will test the student again without the parent.
Williams said a parent also could ask the school to test a child if the student has been exposed to COVID-19.
It is unclear, however, how parents are receiving information from the district on the testing and its availability. District communication officials did not respond to questions by Friday’s deadline.
Superintendent James Wilcox updated the school board about the testing at a special meeting Wednesday. He said the number of tests the district gets can change based on how many other schools opt into the program.