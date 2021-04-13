From staff and wire reports
Residents hoping to get a COVID-19 vaccine this week could get one Wednesday at the hub in Longview after health officials on Monday said 200 appointments are available.
Christus Good Shepherd Health System officials announced Monday afternoon that the appointments are available to anyone age 16 and older.
The vaccines will be administered at the Longview Fairgrounds, and appointments can be made at vaccinate.christushealth.org . People who do not have internet access can call (877) 335-5746 to schedule an appointment.
The Northeast Texas Public Health District, known as NET Health, on Monday reported 13 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Gregg County residents since Thursday bringing the total cases in the county to 6,057.
Confirmed recoveries and deaths from the virus were 5,822 and 108, respectively, according to the district. NET Health reported in March it would begin updating numbers only on Mondays and Thursdays.
The numbers do not include 4,912 probable cases, 4,699 probable recoveries and 88 probable deaths.
A case is considered probable when a person receives a positive result from a rapid test that is not then laboratory confirmed.
On Monday, there were 127 confirmed active cases of COVID-19 in the county and no active cases in Gregg County Jail inmates.
In Smith County, NET Health on Monday reported 48 new confirmed cases since Thursday and no additional deaths. The county has had 11,509 confirmed cases, 10,834 recoveries and 201 fatalities from the virus.
The Texas Department of State Health Services on Monday reported five new cases of coronavirus in Harrison County residents since Friday and no additional deaths.
The county has had 2,425 cases and 105 fatalities from the virus, according to state data.
Harrison County Judge Chad Sims on Monday said his county had 33 new cases in the past seven days, and said he was excited about the news.
“I’m very thankful that our new cases are remaining low but I’m overjoyed at having no fatalities,” Sims said in a post on his Facebook page. “Let’s keep up the good work!”
He also told area residents to contact him if they are having trouble getting a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, which he said has been readily available in Longview and Marshall.
The state reported six new cases of the coronavirus in Rusk County since Friday and no additional deaths. The county has had 2,197 positive cases, according to the state, and 105 COVID-19 deaths.
Cases and deaths from COVID-19 in Upshur County remained unchanged since Monday at 1,327 and 72, respectively.
The COVID-19 hospitalization rate in the Longview and Tyler remained slightly elevated with data released Monday.
COVID-19 patients on Sunday, the latest day for which data was available, accounted for 2.37% of hospital capacity in the Trauma Service Region G, Texas Department of State Health Services data showed. The rate dropped below 3% on March 18, and since then it has been below 3% every day except May 22.
The rate dipped to 1.88% on Wednesday as it hit the lowest level for the region in nearly a year when on April 14 it was 1.8%, according to state data.
The counties that make up the trauma service area are Gregg, Anderson, Camp, Cherokee, Franklin, Freestone, Harrison, Henderson, Houston, Marion, Panola, Rains, Rusk, Shelby, Smith, Trinity, Upshur, Van Zandt and Wood.
Statewide
State health officials reported nearly 1,444 new COVID-19 cases and just eight new deaths Monday.
The Texas Department of State Health Services reported 1,444 new confirmed cases Sunday, plus 47 previously unreported cases. The state has had 2,423,630 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
On Monday, the state had 61,835 estimated active cases. Of those, 2,823 required hospitalization.