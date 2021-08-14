The city of Longview is hosting a free COVID-19 vaccine clinic this month at Stamper Park Resource Center.
No pre-registration is required for the clinic set for 8 a.m. to noon on Aug. 29 at the center, 502 S. Center St., according to a statement from the city.
The Beverly Clinic in Longview will provide Moderna vaccines during the clinic, which will be in conjunction with Connect Longview’s revitalization of the Stamper Park neighborhood set for Aug. 28 and 29. On those days, volunteers will be available to help residents with “eligible property maintenance issues.”
A pet vaccination and microchip clinic and free smoke detectors will also be available during the weekend.
For more information, call Connect Longview at (903) 237-1060 or go to LongviewTexas.gov/CL.