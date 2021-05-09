Numbers paint a picture of declining demand for COVID-19 vaccines in Gregg County, with the future of the county’s vaccine hub being evaluated weekly.
“There’s still a demand,” but it’s waning, said Longview Fire Chief J.P. Steelman.
Discussions are underway with the partners who put the vaccine hub together — Christus Good Shepherd, Gregg County and the city of Longview, he said, but vaccinations there already are being scaled down.
Shots were being given twice weekly, but that’s been reduced to one day a week. Steelman said it’s likely the next step would be reducing the hub at the Longview Exhibit Building to a half day a week. No date has been set for when the hub could ultimately close.
“We’ve seen a drastic decline in the number of people coming out,” he said. The hub was distributing 3,000 to 4,000 shots a day. Now, it’s down to 1,000 to 2,000 shots a day.
“It’s declined that much,” Steelman said.
In total, the hub clinic has administered more than 60,000 doses of the vaccine since it opened. Christus, which manages the hub, reported that it has asked the state to hold off on sending more vaccine shipments “until our stockpile is appropriately reduced.”
“While local demand for the vaccine has decreased significantly, the hub clinic remains open to vaccinate everyone age 16 and older. Appointments can be made online at vaccinate.christushealth.org …. With summer right around the corner, we especially encourage everyone to get their vaccination as they begin to make summer travel plans,” said Christus Health spokesman Will Knous. “Alongside our community partners, we continue to spread the word — with PSAs, newspaper advertising, social media — to ensure East Texans know the COVID-19 vaccine is readily available and easily accessible right here in Longview.
“In an effort to deplete our current supply, we have also facilitated vaccine distribution to other approved providers to help further expand access to vaccine.”
The hub has attracted more than Gregg County residents, said Steelman, who has helped administer shots at all but one of the hub’s vaccination clinics.
“We’ve had a ton of people from all over the place,” he said, including other states and other countries. “How, they end up here, I don’t know.”
Data from the Texas Department of State Health Services show that the number of vaccines given to Gregg County residents before the vaccine hub opened the weekend of Jan. 30 had stayed around 2,100 and 2,300 for each of the several weeks prior.
Then the numbers started climbing — with the exception of the week the winter storm hit — to a high of 7,144 vaccinations the week of March 1.
The numbers reported by the state are total number of vaccines given to Gregg County residents, not just at the hub but at pharmacies, doctor’s offices and other locations as well.
The highest level reached since then was 5,652 shot administered the week of March 22. Vaccination numbers have continued to decline since then, to 2,122 shots through the week of April 26. Vaccines became available to all Texans on March 29.
This shift in demand isn’t unique to Gregg County. It’s happening statewide.
The Texas Tribune this past week reported that the state has changed how it’s requesting shots from the federal government — asking for the number of vaccine doses ordered by organizations giving the shots instead of asking for as many as possible.
The Tribune reported that a letter from the Texas Department of State Health Services Commissioner John Hellerstedt to vaccine providers said, “I encourage you to consider what you can do to make one more big push to quickly vaccinate those who are willing. This is our path out of the pandemic and back to normal lives.”
Gregg County Healthy Authority Dr. Lewis Browne noted that shots are administered for free to recipients, paid for by tax dollars.
“It’s tremendously valuable,” he said.
One reason there could be less demand for vaccines is that older people, who are at greater risk from COVID-19, “mostly got vaccinated, he said.
Fewer COVID-19 cases and deaths locally could be another reason. The number of new cases reported each day had dropped significantly since it surged from about mid-October to mid-February, but data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show the seven-day average of new cases nationally was about even as of Thursday with early October.
Many people are on the fence about whether to get the vaccine, with some people thinking the illness isn’t that serious, Browne said.
“We’re having younger people getting (the virus),” he said. “They generally don’t have the severity of illness as older people or people with medical conditions.”
Also, with mask mandates lifted and businesses opened up again, people think the illness’ severity has passed. Browne warned, though, that Gregg County is not near “herd immunity.” He said the federal government had believed 80% immunization would be “excellent for herd immunity.” Browne believes 50% percent would have the country in good shape.
“We’re at 30% herd immunity here in Gregg County. We’re not there yet,” Browne said of statistics showing about 30% of the population 16 and older are fully vaccinated. The number is almost 60% for people 65 and older in Gregg County.
Even with a low death rate and fewer new cases in recent weeks, Browne believes people still should get vaccinated. It helps protect East Texans who can’t get the vaccine for a variety of reasons.
Vaccination works on eradication, he said, which is important because there’s still no good treatment for COVID-19.
With travel restrictions starting to relax, and the COVID-19 case surge in India, the virus is bound to spread again, he said.
“We’re going to see surges again, and if you’re vaccinated you won’t have to worry about it for the most part of it,” Browne said, because even if a vaccinated person still catches COVID-19, he or she likely won’t get as sick, be hospitalized or die.