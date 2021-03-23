All adults in Texas will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine beginning Monday, the state announced Tuesday.
The Texas Department of State Health Service expects vaccine supplies to increase next week, according to a statement released Tuesday morning.
Providers in the state have made “great strides” in vaccinating people in the current priority groups, it said, and the state’s Expect Vaccine Allocation Panel recommended opening vaccination to everyone who is under the current Food and Drug Administration emergency use authorizations.
“We are closing in on 10 million doses administered in Texas, and we want to keep up the momentum as the vaccine supply increases,” said Imelda Garcia, DSHS associate commissioner for laboratory and infectious disease services and the chair of the Expert Vaccine Allocation Panel. “As eligibility opens up, we are asking providers to continue to prioritize people who are the most at risk of severe disease, hospitalization and death – such as older adults.”
The state has directed vaccine providers to prioritize people who are 80 years old or older when scheduling appointments and to accommodate people in that age group by moving them to the front of the line.
According to the statement, the state will launch a website next week to allow people to register for a shot through some public health providers.
“The public will be able to enroll in the Texas Public Health Vaccine Scheduler to identify upcoming vaccine clinics hosted by DSHS or a participating local health department and be notified when new clinics and appointments become available,” the statement said. “People can continue to find additional providers though the DSHS Vaccine Information page at dshs.texas.gov/covidvaccine .”
Online registration is the best option to sign up for a vaccine, according to the state, which will launch a toll-free number to provide assistance making an appointment.
According to the state, Texas has administered more than 9.3 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Most vaccines are authorized for people 18 years old and older; the FDA has authorized the Pfizer vaccine for use in people 16 and older.