Robby Cox has been re-elected Gregg County Pct. 4 justice of the peace.
Cox, a Democrat, faced Republican local business owner Darrin “Rudy” Rudolph in Tuesday’s general election.
He received 2,979 votes, or 54.56%, compared with 2,481 votes, or 45.44%, for Rudolph.
Cox, 75, was initially elected in 2018 and will now serve his second term. He said he also previously worked for the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office for 20 years.
Cox has a bachelor’s degree from Wiley College and started working for the county in 1998.
He previously said his 20-plus years of experience working for the county has prepared him for another term. He added that this likely will be the last time he seeks office.
Rudolph, 57, has owned and operated Rudy’s Transport Service of East Texas for 14 years. He graduated from Longview High School in 1983 and studied at the Dallas Institute of Funeral Service, he said. He also serves as the pastor at Greenhill Baptist Church.
Rudolph ran unsuccessfully in 2020 for the Longview District 3 City Council seat against incumbent Wray Wade.
He also lost to Cox in November 2018 in a bid for the Pct. 4 JP post.
Gregg County’s Pct. 4 stretches from Easton into central Longview.
Tax assessor-collector
Interim Tax Assessor-Collector Republican Michelle Terry has defeated Democrat Keeth Johnson.
Terry received 24,618 votes, or 75.29%, compared with 8,118 votes, or 24.80%, for Johnson.
In February, Terry was appointed interim after longtime county employee Kirk Shields announced his retirement. Shields was elected tax assessor-collector in 1996 and took office in 1997.
Shields was two years into a four-year term, and with the filing period for the March primary having passed, the race couldn’t be added to primary ballots.
Potential candidates were later added to the November general election ballot after applying through their respective party.
Terry has worked as the chief deputy in the county tax office since 2004 and before that was the appointed tax-assessor collector in what was previously the Kilgore tax office.
Johnson ran in the March Democratic primary against Cox for the JP 4 seat. In 2018, he also lost in a race for the same position in the primary against Cox and then-JP 4 James Mathis.