Danny Craig Sr. will be the next Gregg County Pct. 4 commissioner after winning a primary runoff race Tuesday against embattled incumbent Shannon Brown.
Craig, who overcame a four-vote deficit in early and absentee voting totals, won by 53 votes to earn the Democratic nomination for the seat. With no Republican opponent in November, Craig will become the next Pct. 4 commissioner at the end of Brown’s term.
In unofficial results Tuesday, the Gregg County Elections Office showed 546 voters, or 52.55%, cast ballots for Craig, while Brown received 493 votes, or 47.45%. Results are unofficial until canvassed.
While also celebrating his 60th birthday Tuesday evening, Craig said he was “feeling great” and that he expected to win. He said he believed “… the citizens of Precinct 4 would support me for this bid, and I thank them and most of all I thank God of heaven, my family friends and supporters.”
Craig said he intends to make the precinct, which includes parts of South Longview and Kilgore along with Easton and Lakeport, better for all residents. After taking the seat, he plans to assess operations in the precinct and see what he can do to enhance them.
"I've lived here all my life, and I think the people know me and I'm thankful to them for entrusting me to hold this position," Craig said.
Craig and Brown were the top two vote-getters in their four-person March Democratic primary. Craig had 564 votes, or 39.09%, while Brown earned 455 votes, or 31.53%. Daryl Williams received 341 votes, or 23.63%, while G Floyd earned 83 votes, or 5.75%.
Craig previously served as Pct. 4 commissioner for two terms from 1999 to 2006.
Craig previously said he wants to work to maintain the county’s low tax rate and to have funds available for residents’ needs. He said that he wants to work with the leaders of the county and “make sure that Pct. 4, a minority precinct, is not left behind.”
Brown and three others were charged with election fraud in the 2018 Democratic primary, which he won over former Longview Councilwoman Kasha Williams.
Brown was charged with 23 felonies that include engaging in organized election fraud, fraudulent use of mail ballot application, election fraud and tampering with a governmental record with intent to harm or defraud.
Earlier this year, Brown pleaded guilty to a single misdemeanor charge of election fraud and was sentenced to one year of probation and a $2,000 fine. He was also instructed to write a letter apologizing to the residents of Gregg County and participate in community service work.
Brown previously said he wants to assure the precinct gets its fair share of tax revenues to continue with roadwork in its boundaries.