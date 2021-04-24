A crawfish fundraiser today will support Longview Teen Court.
New Teen Court Executive Director Carlton Smith said the fundraiser, which is set 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. today, will help support the nonprofit organization's mission, which provides alternative sentencing to youth who face minor juvenile offenses.
"Our organization helps kids who are involved in the legal system by helping them with reduced sentences," Smith said.
Youth who qualify for the Teen Court process perform community service and receive education. They are judged by a jury of their peers who are trained in courtroom procedures.
"Once they complete the Teen Court process, their record can be adjudicated so they won't have a record that follows them into adulthood," Smith said.
At the fundraiser, Diana business Double HH Crawfish and Shrimp will be serving crawfish in the parking lot of the Longview Mall, 3500 McCann Road. Attendees can get their crawfish via curbside pick-up or can sit at tables set up outside the mall.
One ticket, which will get an attendee 1 pound of crawfish, costs $7, or attendees can purchase five tickets for $30 and receive 5 pounds of crawfish. The event also includes a raffle to win a Yeti cooler and three-night RV rental. Smith said one ticket equates to one entry into the raffle.
Additionally, guests will have the opportunity to visit with Longview Teen Court staff and volunteers to learn more about the nonprofit organization and its mission.
For information about Longview Teen Court, visit longviewteencourt.org .