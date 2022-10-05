Downtown Longview's ArtWalk will welcome all sorts of artists when it returns Thursday — even the furry, four-legged kind.
Paintings from dogs, cats and even rabbits from the Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center will be on display and for sale at the event.
Longview Animal Control Supervisor Chris Kemper said the idea started as a way to showcase pets at the shelter and help get them adopted.
"We call it Painting with Paws," Kemper said. "It's a fun way to show that shelter pets aren't broken, and they have a whole lot to offer, including art."
According to Kemper, the shelter started the program after a staff member saw a similar pet painting project on social media. While slightly hesitant of how the undertaking would go, Kemper ultimately decided it would be something fun to try with the animals.
"We thought, 'Well, we'll give it a try and see what happens,' and we did, and the results were just incredible," Kemper said.
To create the pieces, shelter staff puts a canvas and paint inside a plastic bag. Pet food is then placed directly on top of the bag for pets to lick off, which causes the paint inside to move and be pushed around on the canvas. The finished product is removed from the bag and set aside to dry.
Shelter pets' works first were displayed at ArtWalk in December to a positive reception, Kemper said. During Thursday's event set 5 to 8 p.m., the pet paintings will be on display in front of Silver Grizzly Espresso at 100 W Tyler St.
While this isn't the first time shelter pets have created art for the downtown event, new offerings will be available this time, Kemper said.
The shelter will be selling painting kits for patrons to take home and try the artistic venture with their own pets, he said. Along with an instruction sheet for how to set up and create the works, the shelter also will have a video playing at its booth with step-by-step directions for people to see the process.
About 20 to 30 paintings will be on sale at ArtWalk — 10 from shelter dogs and 10 from shelter cats.
Each work will have artist credit that Kemper hopes will help each pet get adopted, he said. All funds raised go to Longview PAWS, the shelter's nonprofit organization.