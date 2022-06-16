The Longview Exhibit Center was temporarily transformed into wild kingdom Wednesday as part of the Longview Public Library's Summer Reading Club.
Emiley Brewer with the Creature Teacher, based in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, brought a program to the exhibit center.
Children and parents got up close and personal with everything from a baby kangaroo — or joey — to a Burmese python and iguana.
The Summer Reading Club encourages children to read through incentives and also offers free summer activity for families through July.
For information or to register online, visit tinyurl.com/longviewreadingclub2022 .