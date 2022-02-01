Crews are on the scene of a fire at a business on Fourth Street in Central Longview.
Longview police reported the fire just after 5:31 a.m. in the 700 block of Fourth Street and asked motorists to avoid the area. North- and southbound lanes of Fourth Street, which is just north of Marshall Avenue, are closed to traffic in the area.
“Please seek an alternative route around this area,” Longview police said on Twitter.
At just after 7 a.m., firefighters were working at Baylor Scott & White Texas Spine & Joint Hospital on Fourth Street.
This is a developing story and will be updated.