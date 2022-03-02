Crews on Wednesday evening responded to a reported fire at a Longview steakhouse.
Longview Fire Marshal Kevin May said a neon light outside a decorative chimney on the roof of Saltgrass Steak House on Loop 281 caught fire. The inside of the restaurant was not damaged he said, but the business closed for the night.
The Longview Fire Department at 6:47 p.m. reported responding to the fire at 411 E. Loop 281 and asked residents to avoid the area.
At the scene, firefighters used a ladder truck to access the top of the building.
Employee Jacob Gray said it appeared an LED light on the outside of the building had caught fire and that everyone inside was safe.