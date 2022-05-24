Crews from several agencies responded Tuesday afternoon to a one-vehicle crash north of Longview.
Officials for a time blocked traffic from turning north onto McCann Road from George Richey Road following the wreck, which involved a white pickup.
The Longview police and fire departments, Gregg County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Department of Public Safety and Judson Metro Volunteer Fire Department were at the scene on McCann Road just north of George Richey just before 5 p.m.
