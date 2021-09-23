Longview Fire Department crews are on the scene of a fire at Oak Forest Country Club.
The parking lot was full of emergency vehicles early Thursday morning as the main building of the facility was surrounded by smoke. The street entrance off of Bill Owens Parkway was blocked by police.
Fire Marshal Kevin May said the call came in just before 7:30 a.m. Thursday for smoke and an “electrical smell” at the country club, also known as The Challenge at Oak Forest, at 2044 Oak Forest Country Club Drive.
As the first vehicles arrived, heavy smoke could be seen from Loop 281, and the fire was raised to a second alarm, May said. The building was evacuated.
“We did go to a second alarm on it pretty quick to make sure we got all of our resources here that we needed,” May said.
A standard response includes three fire engines, two ladder trucks, one ambulance and four support vehicles for a total of 21 personnel. For a second alarm, an additional engine and ambulance is added with a total of 30 personnel.
Fire response and the investigation are ongoing.
According to the club’s website, Oak Forest Country Club is a privately owned country club in Longview which offers golf, tennis, swimming, fitness and banquet facilities as well as programs for children.