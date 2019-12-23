Multiple crews were on the scene of a structure fire in the 400 block of North Spur 63 late Sunday night and into early Monday morning.
Northbound and southbound traffic was blocked as crews worked at Uncle Joe's Pizza and Pasta Subs, located at 411 Spur 63, past 1 a.m. Monday morning.
The Longview Police Department posted about the fire on Twitter at 11:22 p.m., asking traffic to avoid the area. Spur 63 was closed in both directions at 12:18 a.m., according to LPD.
Structure fire reported in the 400 block of N Spur 63. Please avoid the area if possible.— Longview Police (@LongviewPolice) December 23, 2019
All north and southbound traffic on N Spur 63 are blocked at this time. https://t.co/rzWNBiOleh— Longview Police (@LongviewPolice) December 23, 2019
