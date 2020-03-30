Cleanup work is expected to continue for a couple of days on Oakland Creek following an oil spill that occurred near Cargill Long Trail off Fourth Street in Longview.
The spill was from the T.G. Williams Well No. 1 tank battery that belongs to Fortune Resources, according to information from R.J. DeSilva, spokesman for the Railroad Commission of Texas. No pipeline was involved in the spill.
Public Works Director Rolin McPhee said the city received a report Sunday night through its 24-hour water/sewer emergency line about something in the creek. A city employee investigated and determined it wasn't a sewer issue, and the railroad commission was notified.
McPhee said a representative of the railroad commission's oil and gas division was at the site Monday morning and told the city that the spill was contained. DeSilva said the amount of oil spilled had not been determined Monday afternoon.
Fortune Resources is responsible for the cleanup.