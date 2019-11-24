Criminal caseload activity in Gregg County has increased significantly this year.
“Offenders are being held accountable and cases are being prosecuted, and everyone is working really well together to make sure that (domestic violence) survivors are safe,” Shannon Trest, executive director of the Women’s Center of East Texas, said Friday.
On Jan. 1, Tom Watson became the district attorney after his election last year over incumbent Carl Dorrough in the GOP primary. There was no Democratic challenger.
Watson said this past week that he made it clear when he ran for office that he would be a “no-nonsense, decisive leader who would be tough on crime and would support our law enforcement 100%.”
He continued, “I am not a part of the good ole’ boy club, and my best friends are not members of the defense bar. With that in mind, I made several changes in how cases were to be handled from start to finish.”
Longtime criminal defense attorney Kevin Settle might not be among Watson’s “best friends,” but he had nothing negative to say about the DA.
“It’s really a good system, and as far as Tom Watson, I think he’s getting a handle on things,” said Settle, who represented Kyron Templeton, the Longview man sentenced to life in prison in May for the 2013 fatal stabbings of two people at a Longview hospital facility.
Settle said he does have some issues with Gregg County’s system. He wishes there was more space at the jail for discovery meetings with incarcerated clients, and he wants more time for defense attorneys to view videotaped evidence related to his clients.
Data from the Gregg County District Clerk’s Office detail the county’s growing caseload.
This year, the number of filed felony cases has increased 46% from 2018. That includes cases reopened because of probation violations.
The number of pending cases has skyrocketed over a two-year period — from 101 in 2017 to 861 cases as of this month.
Watson called it “simple math,” in that vigorous prosecution has meant more cases. His office charges defendants with each crime they are accused of committing rather than just one or two and dismissing the rest, he said, and prosecutors aren’t handing out soft plea offers just to move cases, he said.
Watson continued, “Our plea offers on habitual violators are stringent. We are holding their feet to the fire because we, as citizens of Gregg County, do not want these criminals to receive a mere slap on the wrist.”
The responsibility of moving cases to adjudication involves the state, the defense and the courts, Watson said.
“While the state and the court want to move cases as quickly as possible, I have made it clear that the plea offers for repeat offenders will be higher and, as a result, the defendants are hesitant to accept them,” Watson said.
Settle said there always is tension between the government and others, specifically people charged with crimes, “but that has to be part of our system.”
‘Basically, we’re all trying to serve justice,” Settle said. “It may be more crimes or more indictments. Some jurisdictions want to charge a whole lot of charges (and) some don’t. Judges want to look at what’s on (their) docket.”
The 26 felony jury trials and nine misdemeanor trials conducted so far this year in Gregg County exceed the past two years combined by at least 27%.
Also this year, Watson’s office has accepted more than 800 domestic violence cases for prosecution, declining fewer than 10% of such cases. He said his office doesn’t dismiss those cases if they have merit and regardless of whether or not the victim wants to proceed with prosecution.
“In 2018, the DA’s office only accepted approximately 300 domestic violence cases for prosecution,” Watson said. “During the same year, the DA’s office declined to prosecute over 40% of domestic violence cases.”
Trest, whose agency serves women escaping domestic abuse, said any new cases are being prosecuted.
“We have a dedicated assistant district attorney that has taken it a step further that is putting together almost like a multi-disciplinary team of law enforcement, victim’s services and (Texas Department of Family and Protective Services) to kind of talk through cases,” Trest said, “so that’s helpful to make sure things don’t fall through the cracks.”
Watson also said he’s aggressively pursuing chronic and habitual violators to keep them from committing more crimes.
Recent examples include a 99-year prison sentence handed down to Rafael Jose Guerra, 52, of Longview after his seventh intoxicated driving conviction.
Likewise, Michael Fred Houston, 39, a Longview man with numerous felony convictions, received a life sentence in April after a Gregg County jury convicted him of aggravated robbery of an elderly person.
“We are accomplishing this by seeking enhanced sentences when authorized by law,” he said. “Additionally, all methamphetamine dealers who have prior felony convictions are on my radar, and I will deal with them as stringently as the law will allow.”
Perhaps the most notable change for defense attorneys and prosecutors has been Watson’s pursuit of multiple indictments for multiple crimes.
When a defendant is accused of multiple crimes, a grand jury can issue one indictment that lists each of the crimes as separate counts.
Instead, Watson seeks a separate indictment for each alleged crime in most, if not all, cases. If the defendant doesn’t take responsibility for his actions, he said, then his office prosecutes each act and then asks the judge to stack the sentences on top of one another.
“This action forces individuals to answer for all of their acts, instead of pleading guilty to a single act and having the rest dismissed,” Watson said. “In other words, an individual willing to take responsibility for his actions will be required to take responsibility for all criminal acts in exchange for having the sentences run together.”
The tactic of multiple indictments is used in other jurisdictions, Settle said, noting that many approach criminal justice differently.
“Tom is a newly elected DA. He’s going to find the best way to run his office and allocate his assets,” Settle said. “We represent the people charged with crimes. I think for a while the DA’s office was filing multiple indictments. That is a DA’s call.”
At least two area police chiefs spoke positively of their relationship with the DA’s office, including Longview Police Mike Bishop, who said that the relationship has worked well.
White Oak Police Chief Terry Roach called his relationship with Watson outstanding.
“I think it’s rolling right along. They’re accepting the cases, and we’re not getting refusals,” he said.