Northeast Texas has a critical need for blood right now, and Carter BloodCare hosted a blood drive in Longview on Friday to help.
It’s planning another drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at Best Buy, 422 W. Loop 281 in Longview.
Carter BloodCare hosted a drive at Green Street Recreation Center and challenged the city’s other two recreation centers — Paula Martin Jones and Broughton — to join. Those who donated Friday got a box of Girl Scout cookies.
Donna Wagner, a blood drive consultant for Carter BloodCare, said an extreme shortage of blood in the area has caused an emergency situation.
“One of the reasons we are here is our inventory is depleted at this time,” she said. “We’re asking the public to show up at drives and to give, because of where we are. This is the worst shortage we’ve had in, like, 15 years.”
Wagner said people did not give blood during the holiday season, despite the drives Carter BloodCare hosted.
“Carter BloodCare services all the hospitals in the area, and we are in critical need,” she said. “We just have to work hard to get it back up.”
Wagner said 14 donors came to the blood drive, but only seven were able to give Friday. Donors give a little less than a pint of blood.
Joan Blanton of Longview said she tries to give blood every six weeks. She said because she has given at other locations, she received a text notification about the drive Friday.
Giving blood is important to her, Blanton said.
“I’ve known several people that have needed blood. I’ve needed blood in the past myself. It’s just something that people should do,” she said. “I just think it’s a wonderful thing. For me, it’s a blessing for me to be able to do that, to give blood, because when people need it, it needs to be available.”
Keith Bibb, coordinator at Green Street Recreation Center, said the city typically does a drive at City Hall, but Friday’s was the first at the recreation center.
Bibb said he hopes the recreation centers will be able to host more in the future.
LaTonya Bailey of Gladewater gave blood for the first time in years on Friday. Last time she tried, she said her iron levels were too low.
Bailey said she found out about the blood drives on Facebook and decided to give because she knows about the need and she wanted to help.
“I’m just enthused I’m able to give, because I was so disappointed last time,” she said. “I know this is to help people, and I’ve been in the health care field for 30 years, so I’m all about helping people any type of way. By doing this, this has made my day.”