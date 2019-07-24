A crab, a flying squirrel and an armadillo cowboy are among the characters depicted by a fleet of crowd-pleasing hot air balloons set to be inflated early Friday at locations around Longview.
Known as special shapes, their display helps kick off the Great Texas Balloon Race, in which competitive pilots also will be taking flight about 6:30 a.m. Friday to aim for targets across the city. On Saturday and Sunday, competition flights shift to the festival grounds at East Texas Regional Airport.
Expect to see balloons in the Longview sky starting this morning as pilots begin practicing for the weekend’s competition.
Beginning about 7 a.m. Friday, special shapes fans can witness the process of setting up and inflating the balloons, which will be tethered to the ground for viewing. Different breakfast items will be served by sponsors at each location.
“It’s immensely popular with families because kids love the special shapes,” said Gai Bennett, marketing and public relations director for the race. “I think there’s really a fascination with all generations about how this aircraft can get where it wants to go with just wind direction.”
While current forecasts call for great ballooning weather all weekend, Bennett said winds could impact the special shapes display.
“We need very calm wind in order to keep them upright and tethered,” she said. “Too much wind could cancel the event. We won’t know until the morning of but we will up and monitoring it.”
Fans can check the News-Journal’s social media channels and news-journal.com for updates on weather delays and any cancellations throughout the weekend.
Here’s a look at this year’s batch of special shapes and where they’ll be Friday morning:
- The Armadillo Cowboy, sponsored by Johnson & Pace Inc. and Austin Bank, will be at 911 W. Loop 281, on the east side of Austin Bank. Breakfast will be hosted by Austin Bank.
- Rocket the Flying Squirrel, sponsored by The Crain Foundation and Texas Bank and Trust, will inflate downtown at 505 E. Whaley St., east of Texas Bank and Trust Motor Bank. Breakfast will be hosted by Texas Bank and Trust.
- Claw’d, a crab balloon, sponsored by Charles Tomberlain Insurance Agency and Plasson USA, will air up at 100 L.L. Mackey Parkway, at the entrance to the North Industrial Park. Breakfast will be hosted by both sponsors.
- The Pirate, sponsored by Whataburger, will inflate at 4200 W. Loop 281, southeast of Whataburger and across from Lear Park. Breakfast will be hosted by Whataburger.
- Neptuno, a seahorse balloon sponsored by Christus Good Shepherd Health System, will be at 323 E. Hawkins Parkway, west of the Christus Good Shepherd Institute for Healthy Living at North Park ER. Breakfast will be hosted by Christus Good Shepherd and Chick-fil-A.
- Mr. Z, a zebra head balloon sponsored by Louis Morgan, will inflate at 111 Tupelo Drive, at Bramlette Elementary School. Breakfast will be hosted by Louis Morgan.
Other events for the weekend draw crowds, too, Bennett said.
“The festival has something for everybody,” Bennett said of the race, which includes competition flights, a carnival and midway, and concerts Friday and Saturday. “We have people who come just to photograph the balloon glow. We have something for everybody.”