HENDERSON — Artists of various mediums displayed their work Saturday along the streets of downtown Henderson during the Main Street Art Walk.
Paintings, drawings, jewelry and more lined tables as residents took time to stroll and stop to admire the works or ask questions to the artists.
Friends of the Rusk County Library, an organization of volunteers that provides financial support to the library, had a booth set up with books, information and free bookmarks.
Lisa de Graffenried has shown her work at Longview's ArtWalk several times and decided to bring pieces to showcase in Henderson.
"I like to paint from nature — flowers and animals especially and sunsets ‘cause I just love creation and the beauty," De Graffenried said. "That’s just what inspires me to see the beauty in the world and the colors. I love color, and I’ve taken workshops on how to use color and kind of push it a little bit."
She said she has been painting for 40 years and got her start doing tole painting, or decorative painting on objects, in the 1970s. Her work includes still life paintings of flowers, scenes out of nature such as streams and hills as well of portraits of animals.
De Graffenried said she enjoys participating in events such as Saturday's Art Walk because of the fellowship and camaraderie in the community.
"I just enjoy meeting people and sharing the art with them and talking about it," she said. "It's just fun."
The Easley family grabbed coffees from a nearby shop downtown and were perusing the pieces on display. Julie Easley said she had heard about the Art Walk on social media, and her husband, Daniel, and daughter Rayleigh, 9, decided to check it out.
The family has attended several of the ArtWalks in Longview, so they wanted to see what the Henderson one had to offer, Daniel Easley said.
"It's amazing," Julie Easley said. "I like it."
Rayleigh had snagged a book from the Friends of the Rusk County Library booth and said she was happy to have received a free bookmark along with it.