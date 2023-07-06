Longview ISD knew when it hired former culinary arts teacher Josh Fahrenholt-Hunt that he had years earlier worked at a strip club in New Orleans. The name of the club he worked for was listed in his work history on the resume he provided to the district.
However, it wasn't until after Fahrenholt-Hunt filed a complaint in November against his supervisor that social media images of that time in his life, from about 2012-15, surfaced. He was placed on paid administrative leave on Jan. 26.
It's not clear who discovered the images that the district says showed "lewd and pornographic images of women," in documents the News-Journal obtained as part of a request for records under the state's public information law.
The district said Fahrenholt-Hunt's leave was because of those images and because he violated district policy through the posting of photos and videos on TikTok and Facebook picturing Longview High School culinary arts students, according to the records.
The district took steps in February to fire Fahrenholt-Hunt after his wife spoke to people about what was going on and after students began circulating a petition in support of him, in violation of the terms of his administrative leave, according to the documents the News-Journal received. However, the issue was removed from a board meeting agenda on Feb. 13.
He remained on paid leave through the end of the 2022-23 school year, when the district let his contract expire without renewing it.
"Back in 2012 ...I was a terrible human being," Fahrenholt-Hunt said recently. "That being said, when the Lord dealt with me, and I committed my life to Him, and I changed all of that, the Lord specifically said He was going to use what I had gone through to help other people. My life completely changed."
The new culinary arts staff
The district in June hired several new staff members to teach culinary arts next fall — including one with a felony conviction, longtime local chef Ronald Porter.
Porter pleaded guilty in 2009 to possession of a controlled substance. He was sentenced to 10 years of probation and was released early from probation in 2016.
State law does not prevent school districts from hiring felons in all situations. Generally speaking, anyone convicted of homicide or sex crimes, for instance, would not be eligible to be a teacher in Texas.
However, the Texas Education Agency lists "crimes involving moral turpitude" and "any crime for which the underlying facts would support a felony conviction for possession, transfer, sale, distribution, or conspiracy to possess, transfer, sell, or distribute any controlled substance" as a reason a certified teacher might be disciplined.
Information provided by Longview ISD showing how employees are evaluated for hire includes a flow chart by which people who have various types of crimes in their backgrounds would be considered. It indicates that people convicted of certain types of felonies more than 10 years earlier could be considered for hiring.
Fahrenholt-Hunt and Porter are not certified teachers.
Anne Kelt, who previously owned the Hick & Frog restaurant in downtown Longview, also was hired in the high school culinary arts program June 12. She also had taught in the program previously.
Fahrenholt-Hunt was hired to replace Kelt in fall 2022.
Sue Anne Hubert was the final culinary arts teacher hired June 12. Kelt and Hubert also are not listed as certified teachers in the Texas Education Agency's online certification search.
The 84th Texas Legislature, in 2015, passed a law that "gives traditional independent school districts most of the flexibilities available to Texas’ open enrollment charter schools," according to information the district provided.
Longview ISD, like many other districts, adopted a District of Innovation Plan. That plan addresses teacher certification, among other things, explaining that before the new law passed, the district would have to submit a request to the Texas Education Agency if it couldn't locate a certified teacher for a position or if a teacher was teaching a subject outside of his or her certification.
Under the District of Innovation plan, decisions on certifications are handled locally.
According to information provided by Longview ISD:
"With the current teacher shortage, this exemption from teacher certification requirements will enable greater flexibility in staffing and will enrich applicant pools in specific areas of need" and provide "much needed flexibility to hire the most qualified candidate for teaching positions. With an increasing number of innovative courses created after implementation of HB5, finding exceptionally qualified applicants in specific fields who are also certified teachers is increasingly more difficult. This flexibility will allow the District to hire individuals who best meet the needs of the students and provide the content knowledge our students need to enter an increasingly innovative world. Additionally, the district would not be required to notify parents for teachers who are obtaining their certification under the extended timeline proposed by this flexibility."
One of the three areas Longview iSD targeted for hiring flexibility was in career and technology education, with the district seeking the ability to hire "qualified professionals with industry and field experience to successfully teach Career and Technical Education (CTE) courses."
It's likely many people did not know those culinary arts hires and other hiring decisions were being considered during the most recent school board meeting June 12.
State law requires school boards to publish an agenda in advance that tells the public what will be discussed and conduct their meetings in sessions open to the public. Under state law, though, personnel items generally may be discussed by trustees in a session closed to the public, but all action must take place in a public session.
On June 12, the Longview ISD board voted to approve personnel items, but no information was made immediately available about what those personnel items were. The agenda listed "employee resignations and hiring recommendations" in the closed session discussion.
The News-Journal asked district spokesman Matthew Prosser at the conclusion of that June 12 meeting for information about the personnel items, and he said he would provide it when it was provided to him. The News-Journal asked for the information several more times during the following two weeks before receiving it by email June 26.
Other hires on June 12 included a new director of the career and technology program, John Gross. The board during that meeting also accepted the resignations of Harold Hillis, who was director of the career and technology program, and Kevin Hill — the man Fahrenholt-Hunt had complained about, claiming that he had, among other things, discussed his private health information with another employee.
Information about the final resolution of Fahrenholt-Hunt's complaint with the district was not immediately available.
Open meetings law
Bill Aleshire, an Austin attorney with more than 20 years of experience in open meetings law, said the public has the right to know what a governing body is going to consider that is "significant." The public also should be able to tell what action is being taken.
State law details specific requirements for notice about hiring a superintendent, for instance, but school districts also could provide notice about other employees by general category — hiring a coach, for instance.
"If it's something that the public has a particular interest in, (school districts) must be specific in the meeting notice," Aleshire said, and, if an organization doesn't do that, that action could be declared void in a civil court.
Fahrenholt-Hunt's attorney, Tiger Hanner, said he and his client are still in the process of contesting the district terminating his employment by not renewing Fahrenholt-Hunt's contract
"We feel their actions were in retaliation for Josh reporting a fellow culinary arts instructor for violating policy and state law," Hanner said. "From the moment he's done that he had been retaliated against by the district."
"We'll look at all available options moving forward," he added.
Longview ISD did not respond to requests for comment.
Porter also did not respond to the News-Journal's request for comment.