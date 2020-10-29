City officials said curbside recycling in Longview will be unavailable through Nov. 6.
In a statement, the city said the suspension of service is due to scheduled repairs at Rivers Recycling in Kilgore, where the city takes its recyclable materials.
Recyclable materials set curbside during that time will be taken to the landfill with trash.
Customers also can hold their recycling until the week of Nov. 9, the city said.
The change in service will not affect trash collection times, yard waste collection, bulky item pickup and the compost site.
For more information, visit LongviewTexas.gov/Recycle or call (903) 237-1250.