Curbside recycling services will not be available Monday through Friday in Longview.
The change to regular recycling service is because of scheduled repairs and maintenance at Rivers Recycling, the materials recovery facility in Kilgore, according to the city. During that time, contents from curbside recycling carts will be taken to the landfill with regular trash.
Residents may choose to hold their recycling until the week of Oct. 11, according to the city.
Trash collection, yard waste collection, bulky item pickup and the compost site will continue to operate as normal during this time.
For information about recycling in Longview, visit LongviewTexas.gov/Recycle or call (903) 237-1250.