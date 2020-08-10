City officials on Monday said curbside recycling is unavailable this week in Longview.
The suspension of curbside recycling for the week is due to repairs at Rivers Recycling in Kilgore, where the city takes its recyclable materials.
Materials put out in recycling carts will be taken to the landfill with trash for the week, the city said in a release.
Customers who wish to recycle may hold their materials for the following week.
Trash collection, yard waste collection, bulky item pickup and the compost site will not be affected. For more information about recycling in Longview, visit LongviewTexas.gov/Recycle or call (903) 237-1250.