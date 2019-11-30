Gregg County elections equipment and security are getting a diagnostic check in 2020.
Using a federal grant, the state is sending a team from AT&T to examine the county’s elections system sometime between January and July.
The assessment is required under Texas House Bill 1421, which requires Gregg County Elections Administrator Kathryn Nealy and other county elections officers to request an assessment of the cybersecurity of the county’s elections system from a qualified provider.
And the county won’t have to pay a dime, officials said.
“This will be managed through the state’s Department of Information Resources, and then AT&T will be the ones who will actually do the assessment,” Nealy said.
Findings from the assessments of all 254 counties will help future state-level decision making on elections security issues, said Gene Moore, who is AT&T’s head of elections security assessment in Texas.
“We will be sending a team of a couple of folks here for probably two days, and they will go through some discussions with everyone involved in your election infrastructure, meaning your election leadership, IT, etc.,” Moore said. “We will look at the infrastructure that touches elections.”
All counties must complete paperwork requesting the assessment by Dec. 31. The assessment must be completed by July 31.
On Monday, the Gregg County Commissioners Court entered an interlocal agreement with the Texas Department of Information Resources — a critical step in requesting the assessment.
The federal Help America Vote Act of 2002 provided funding for the assessments in Texas, Moore said, and that funding passes directly to the state and then to the Department of Information Resources .
The $23.3 million grant includes money for remediation expenses that counties may use for needed upgrades after they have completed their security assessments, according to the Texas County Progress magazine.
“It never passes through the county at all, so you’ll never see it,” Moore told commissioners. “You won’t receive a bill. There won’t be any accounting that needs to be done. The funding will be kind of a nonexistent point for the county.”
Some time before July 31, AT&T and the Department of Information Resources will send a team for about two days to Gregg County, he said. The team will talk with everyone involved in the county’s elections infrastructure including Nealy and Information Technology Director Derold Miller.
All infrastructure that touches elections will be examined, including Gregg County’s processes and controls. The assessment will look at how ballots are created, how the ballots are run through the voting process and then added to poll books, what happens to the physical ballot, how the information is handled and physically stored, how secure the county’s voter registration databases are and a host of other facets of elections, Moore said.
So far, AT&T has discovered an average of well more than 100 issues in each of the small- to medium-sized counties that it has assessed, he said, with documentation being among the biggest issues.
“A lot of the election folks have been doing it for years and years and years, and they have a massive amount of knowledge in that head, but it has to get put on paper so that someone else can come in and it’s a repeatable process,” Moore said. “Also, at the same time, if it’s on paper today, and it’s measurable, how do you accrue it tomorrow? If it’s in your head, that’s kind of hard to do that, right? So, that’s a big one.”
Assessment teams also are on the lookout for cyberthreats such as malware, which is any program designed to damage, disrupt or hack a device. A form of malware is ransomware, in which thieves lock and encrypt a computer system and then demand a ransom to restore access.
While assessing other counties, malware has been discovered not necessarily in the elections technology but elsewhere in a county’s IT. When that happens, AT&T considers it a Priority 1 critical issue and tries to resolve the matter immediately, Moore said.
“It will go in the report, (but) we kind of stop all processes at that point in time, bringing in IT and fix that problem right there. We don’t wait six to eight weeks for our report to come out. We’re not going to let that sit in your county for that long,” he said.
Moore stressed to Gregg commissioners that the assessment is strictly on elections equipment, processes and controls and not on the entire county IT system.
Gregg County will receive a report on the assessment and findings about six weeks later.
Information from all 254 county assessments will be sent to the state, but identifying information will be stripped — meaning that state officials won’t be privy to issues in any specific county, Moore said.
Also, the county has utmost discretion about whether to take action on issues identified in the assessment.
“Once the assessment is done, everything that comes out of the assessment will be strictly up to the county as to whether you want to move forward, take no action, whatever,” Moore said.
“There are no demands,” he said. “The state believes that once the information is provided to the county, that the counties will do things how they’ve always done. They run tight, secure elections. They want it to be as secure as possible, but there are no demands at all.”