Cynthia Hellen believes the arts have a direct impact on the quality of life in a city. Because of that belief, she has led the LeTourneau University S.E. Belcher Jr. Chapel and Performance Center since its inception 14 years ago.
Now, she is stepping down. Hellen will retire as senior director of the center Dec. 31.
According to a written statement from the university, the center has presented about 15 shows a season for the past 13 years, along with 20 or more rental events a year.
Hellen also was an integral part of the Arts!Longview task force that secured the cultural district designation for Longview earlier this year, according to the university.
“It just feels like time,” she said. “It was time for me to do something different. I don’t plan to be any less involved in the arts community here in Longview.”
Hellen’s assistant and technical director, Cody Bowen, will take over her role, she said.
“The Belcher Center has become one of Longview’s most valuable treasures, and Cynthia deserves much credit,” LeTourneau President Dale A. Lunsford said in a written statement. “It is difficult today to imagine Longview without the beautiful Belcher Center, and it will be difficult for all of us to think of the Belcher without Cynthia. I will miss her daily presence on our campus.”
The role at the Belcher Center has allowed Hellen to showcase local arts groups to the community, she said, along with introducing the area to other performers from outside the region.
“Being able to showcase the local talent has been very important to who we are and what we mean to this community,” Hellen said.
“It’s a quality of life issue to me,” she said. “The arts add to quality of life. Wherever you’re living, you need beautiful things. And it helps in educating our young people. It helps in just the well-being of adults in wanting to live some place and wanting to have something other than work and church.”
During her time at the Belcher Center, Hellen said the staff has brought a variety of performances — from Broadway to bluegrass to children shows — to Longview.
“There just have been so many really outstanding shows that we’ve been able to bring here over the years,” she said. “It’s just been really fun to bring that to the people in this region. That’s what’s been one of my favorite things about this job, is just to be able to bring so many different kinds of things to this community that weren’t possible before the Belcher Center was built.”
But aside from the shows, Hellen said she believes the Belcher Center has built relationships between LeTourneau and the community.
The center already is working on the next season of performances, she said. It also is scheduled to receive some equipment updates.
Hellen said she always has been a patron of the arts. She has had season tickets for ballets, symphonies and other performances everywhere she has lived.
“This job has just been an answer to a prayer,” Hellen said. “It’s been a perfect role for me, and I’ve loved every minute of it.”