The strong turnout to Saturday's Dalton Days & Wild West Show to wish Gregg County a happy 150th birthday didn't surprise Bill Stoudt.

The longtime county judge said it just shows "people love where they live."

Dalton Days is a reenactment of the May 23, 1894, robbery of First National Bank by members of the Dalton Gang. The annual festival on Fredonia Street in Longview ran concurrently with the sesquicentennial birthday celebration.