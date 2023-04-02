Reenactors portray the during 1894 Dalton Gang robbery of the First National Bank during Dalton Days events along with a Gregg County sesquicentennial birthday celebration Saturday, April 1, 2023, in downtown Longview. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Judge Bill Stoudt reads a proclamation during Dalton Days events along with a Gregg County sesquicentennial birthday celebration Saturday, April 1, 2023, in downtown Longview. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Carson Covnet, 5, right, watches as his brother Caden, 8, of Kilgore takes aim at a target during Dalton Days events along with a Gregg County sesquicentennial birthday celebration Saturday, April 1, 2023, in downtown Longview. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Children meet the reenactors after their portrayal of the during 1894 Dalton Gang robbery of the First National Bank during Dalton Days events along with a Gregg County sesquicentennial birthday celebration Saturday, April 1, 2023, in downtown Longview. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Emmett O'Bryant, 4, poses for a photo during Dalton Days events along with a Gregg County sesquicentennial birthday celebration Saturday, April 1, 2023, in downtown Longview. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Spectators listen as Bill O’Neal, retired Texas state historian, gives a presentation called "Vignettes of Gregg County” during Dalton Days events along with a Gregg County sesquicentennial birthday celebration Saturday, April 1, 2023, in downtown Longview. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Maggie Fisher, 5, of Longview and Charlie Johnson, 7, of Shreveport play a game of Jenga during Dalton Days events along with a Gregg County sesquicentennial birthday celebration Saturday, April 1, 2023, in downtown Longview. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Able, 5, and John Pessink of Gladewater play a game during Dalton Days events along with a Gregg County sesquicentennial birthday celebration Saturday, April 1, 2023, in downtown Longview. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Jason Adams of Troup wotks on a wood carving at his booth during Dalton Days events along with a Gregg County sesquicentennial birthday celebration Saturday, April 1, 2023, in downtown Longview. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Reenactors pose for a selfie before their performance during Dalton Days events along with a Gregg County sesquicentennial birthday celebration Saturday, April 1, 2023, in downtown Longview. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Spectators applaud the reenactors after their portrayal of the during 1894 Dalton Gang robbery of the First National Bank during Dalton Days events along with a Gregg County sesquicentennial birthday celebration Saturday, April 1, 2023, in downtown Longview. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Thomas Cash, 4, of Winona pets a chicken in the petting zoo during Dalton Days events along with a Gregg County sesquicentennial birthday celebration Saturday, April 1, 2023, in downtown Longview. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Children pet animals in the petting zoo during Dalton Days events along with a Gregg County sesquicentennial birthday celebration Saturday, April 1, 2023, in downtown Longview. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
A reenactor takes an after-performance nap during Dalton Days events along with a Gregg County sesquicentennial birthday celebration Saturday, April 1, 2023, in downtown Longview. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Thomas Cash, 4, of Winona pets a chicken in the petting zoo during Dalton Days events along with a Gregg County sesquicentennial birthday celebration Saturday, April 1, 2023, in downtown Longview. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Children pet animals in the petting zoo during Dalton Days events along with a Gregg County sesquicentennial birthday celebration Saturday, April 1, 2023, in downtown Longview. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
A reenactor takes an after-performance nap during Dalton Days events along with a Gregg County sesquicentennial birthday celebration Saturday, April 1, 2023, in downtown Longview. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
The strong turnout to Saturday's Dalton Days & Wild West Show to wish Gregg County a happy 150th birthday didn't surprise Bill Stoudt.
The longtime county judge said it just shows "people love where they live."
Dalton Days is a reenactment of the May 23, 1894, robbery of First National Bank by members of the Dalton Gang. The annual festival on Fredonia Street in Longview ran concurrently with the sesquicentennial birthday celebration.
Jason Adams of Troup wotks on a wood carving at his booth during Dalton Days events along with a Gregg County sesquicentennial birthday celebration Saturday, April 1, 2023, in downtown Longview. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Adalynn Orms, 11, of Union Grove poses for a photo with some of the reenactors during Dalton Days events along with a Gregg County sesquicentennial birthday celebration Saturday, April 1, 2023, in downtown Longview. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Reenactors pose for a selfie before their performance during Dalton Days events along with a Gregg County sesquicentennial birthday celebration Saturday, April 1, 2023, in downtown Longview. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
