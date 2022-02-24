The Bureau of Land Management has rescheduled a wild horse and burro adoption event to March 4 and 5 at the Rusty Rowel Arena in Corsicana.
The two-day event, featuring 120 wild horses and burros, will begin at 10 a.m. March 4 Adoptions will be held noon to 6 p.m. March 4 and 8 a.m. to noon March 5.
As part of the Bureau of Land Management’s efforts to find every horse and burro a good home, the agency now offers up to $1,000 to adopt an untrained animal.
The animals offered at the event are adult and yearling horses and burros that once roamed free on public lands in the West, according to the bureau. The agency periodically removes excess animals from the range in order to maintain healthy herds and to protect other rangeland resources.
Bureau of Land Management staff members will approve applications onsite at the Corsicana adoption event.
For information, call 866-468-7826 or visit www.blm.gov .