10:26 a.m. update:
Both eastbound lanes of Interstate 20 are open, according to Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Jean Dark. One westbound lane also is open.
A major racing team’s hauler has been involved in a crash near Longview.
David Gilliland Racing said this morning on Twitter that its No. 17 ARCA team transporter was involved in a crash. The hauled was on its way to Arizona for Friday evening’s ARCA Menards Series event at Phoenix Raceway.
Team Statement: pic.twitter.com/2Dhut4zFI9— David Gilliland Racing (@dgr_racing) March 8, 2022
“DGS and driver Taylor Gray’s participation in Friday’s event will be determined at a later time,” said the team, which was founded by retired NASCAR Cup Series driver David Gilliland.
It is not yet known if the team’s hauler was involved in a fatal crash this morning involving a tractor-trailer on Interstate 20 that was reported by local officials.
Longview police reported shortly after 5:30 a.m. that a “major” wreck had shut down the westbound lanes of I-20 beginning at Estes Parkway. The Texas Department of Transportation reported just before 7 a.m. that eastbound lanes were stopped and that delays related to the crash could last “multiple hours.”
Texas Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Sgt. Jean Dark confirmed there was a death in the crash. She did not know if the crash was the same reported by David Gilliland Racing.