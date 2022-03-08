10:26 a.m. update:

Both eastbound lanes of Interstate 20 are open, according to Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Jean Dark. One westbound lane also is open.

***

A major racing team’s hauler has been involved in a crash near Longview.

David Gilliland Racing said this morning on Twitter that its No. 17 ARCA team transporter was involved in a crash. The hauled was on its way to Arizona for Friday evening’s ARCA Menards Series event at Phoenix Raceway.

“DGS and driver Taylor Gray’s participation in Friday’s event will be determined at a later time,” said the team, which was founded by retired NASCAR Cup Series driver David Gilliland.

It is not yet known if the team’s hauler was involved in a fatal crash this morning involving a tractor-trailer on Interstate 20 that was reported by local officials.

Longview police reported shortly after 5:30 a.m. that a “major” wreck had shut down the westbound lanes of I-20 beginning at Estes Parkway. The Texas Department of Transportation reported just before 7 a.m. that eastbound lanes were stopped and that delays related to the crash could last “multiple hours.”

Texas Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Sgt. Jean Dark confirmed there was a death in the crash. She did not know if the crash was the same reported by David Gilliland Racing. 

