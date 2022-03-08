A major racing team’s hauler was involved in a major crash early Tuesday on Interstate 20 south of Longview.
David Gilliland Racing’s transporter, which was carrying Taylor Gray’s No. 17 ARCA race car, was involved in the crash, in which officials say one person died.
The racing team confirmed on its website and Twitter account that the hauler was on its way to Arizona for Friday’s evenings ARCA Menards Series event at Phoenix Raceway.
“DGR and driver Taylor Gray’s participation in Friday’s event will be determined at a later time,” said the team, which was founded by retired NASCAR Cup Series driver David Gilliland.
Team Statement: pic.twitter.com/2Dhut4zFI9— David Gilliland Racing (@dgr_racing) March 8, 2022
At about 11 a.m., the hauler was on its side along the westbound lanes of I-20 between Estes Parkway and FM 2018 in Gregg County. The No. 17 car was sitting on the interstate.
Longview police reported shortly after 5:30 a.m. that a “major” wreck had shut down the westbound lanes of I-20 beginning at Estes Parkway. The Texas Department of Transportation reported just before 7 a.m. that eastbound lanes were stopped and that delays related to the crash could last “multiple hours.”
Texas Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Sgt. Jean Dark said there was a death in the crash, but she did not have more specific information to release.
At 10:21 a.m., Dark said eastbound lanes of I-20 in the area had been reopened to traffic and that one westbound lane was moving.
Longview Fire Marshal Kevin May said crews responded to the crash. He said a call sheet indicated that at the time there was an 18-wheeler that was fully involved and that it contained race cars that were filled with fuel.
May said emergency crews took a couple of people from the scene to a local hospital, but he did not have more detailed information.