Everyone knows it has been hot and dry. The drought conditions of this summer have left our pastures in poor condition and we are in short supply of winter hay. While many producers did get their first cutting of hay, many more are needing a second cutting to get themselves through the upcoming winter.
The Texas Almanac provides an average rainfall for Gregg County with temperatures ranging from an average high of 96 degrees Fahrenheit in July to an average low of 38 degrees Fahrenheit in January with average rainfall of 47.18 inches per year. The growing season extends for 247 days.
There still seems to be a good bit of hope for fall rains. And with fall moisture, there is still a great opportunity for another cutting of hay and for winter pastures. A winter pasture could be clovers, ryegrass or small grains such as wheat, oat or rye. Winter pastures are planted in the fall and typically provide very high-quality grazing during a time when poorer-quality hay is fed.
Indeed, the cost of many winter forage options can be very competitive with the price of hay. You could easily budget as much as $50 to $100 an acre for seed, lime and fertilizer. Yet, that single acre should then produce superior forage for livestock at a high stocking rate (think two cows per acre). And considering the average cost for a round bale of hay, the economics weighs in favor of the winter pasture.
The risk, of course, is the soil moisture to ensure germination and sustained growth.
Dry fall seasons often discourage producers from overseeding pastures since stand failures occur due to a lack of water seed bed moisture. Adequate rainfall is key to the success of any winter annual forage program.
Winter legumes can provide grazing in February, March and April before summer pastures start their growth. The cost of establishing legumes can range from $15-$40 per acre. New releases of some clovers may provide longer season grazing than other legumes. The longer season clovers can also add extra nitrogen. These clovers also add about 3 tons more dry matter to the total forage (summer pasture plus winter clover) produced during the year.
Furthermore, overseeding legumes can contribute to the overall production of Bahia or Bermuda grasses. Crimson or Arrowleaf clover can contribute to the range of 50-100 pounds per acre of nitrogen for summer pastures. Depending on the current cost of nitrogen, legumes may return a net value of $30-$120 worth of nitrogen per acre long after it is grazed.
Another forage option available to producers this fall is over seeding the warm season pastures with a cool season grass planting. With our summer pastures being grazed short, the early establishment is very possible and would thus facilitate fall forage production.
A cool season forage could be used to supplement cows and grow retained, purchased or gain stockers. Rye is the most winter hardy of the annual winter pasture grasses. Compared to other annual winter grasses, rye produces more fall and winter forage. It matures early in the spring — usually peaking in early April. Rye is the most productive cool-season annual grass on soils low in fertility, well-drained and sandy in texture.