If you’re not a fan of creepy crawlies, especially inside your home, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service experts may have some bad news for you. The stretch of very hot, dry weather across much of the state is pushing more pests indoors.
So, you may very well have ants in your pants. You could also have your pants on fire and not even be a liar — thanks to an increase in painful, stinging fire ants. As the warm weather and drought continue in many parts of the state, insects and rodents are more likely to turn your residence into their new home in their search for food and water.
AgriLife Extension entomologists and integrated pest management specialists in the Texas A&M Department of Entomology have reported an increase in the number of ants, fleas, ticks, mosquitoes and a variety of other pests Texans are reporting. If the pests can’t take the heat, they’ll get into your kitchen.
Ants
Ants seem to be coming out of the woodwork. The most concerning species to people is usually fire ants.
Wizzie Brown, AgriLife Extension integrated pest management specialist for Travis County, said one thing every homeowner should continue doing during hot months is watch for fire ant activity. It is something homeowners may not think about doing since the usual tell-tale signs of fire ants — their mounds — are missing.
“Fire ants are still active foraging for food, but their mounds aren’t obvious right now as the ants are further down in the ground for cooler temperatures,” Brown said.
Fire ants are subterranean, so drought forces them deeper and deeper into the soil until they find moisture they can use for a source of water. They may also move into structures in search of water. Fire ants may disappear during stretches of hot, dry weather but they will reappear quickly following rain events.
“If people have fire ant disturbances while they are gardening, they can broadcast fire ant bait with a handheld spreader set on the lowest setting in the evening,” Brown said.
Fire ants typically won’t forage during the hottest part of the day, so evening is a better time to treat with bait. She also suggested repairing any leaking faucets, air conditioner units and irrigation systems since moisture will often attract fire ants to the area.
Terrestrial crustaceans
Whether you call them pill bugs or roly polys, terrestrial crustaceans need moisture to survive as well.
As semi-aquatic organisms that breathe via gills, it is no surprise that they can end up indoors in search of water when their outdoor habitat becomes too dry. It is also no surprise to find them dead by an entryway when they get inside and can’t find the conditions needed to survive.
To minimize their numbers, eliminate the moist sites they need to survive. Grass clippings, mulch and piles of leaves can keep soil moist and be a welcome habitat. Ensure that basements, attics and crawlspaces are properly ventilated to keep moisture down as well.
Pill bugs need organic, decaying materials to reproduce, so those in your home won’t create more roly polys.
Cockroaches
Cockroaches are searching for optimal temperatures and water, which can lead them inside homes and into areas like kitchens and bathrooms, said Molly Keck, AgriLife Extension integrated pest management program specialist, Bexar County. Go around the outside of your home to try to figure out where they are getting in and fix the problem by exclusion.
“Make sure trees and shrubs don’t overhang or touch your house, your doors and windows are properly sealed, screens are in good repair and cracks, crevices, pipe and wire penetrations are sealed,” Keck said.
There are quite a few chemical and non-chemical means to eliminate cockroaches indoors and out. Sanitation and limiting their access to food, such as crumbs and things left open in pantries or out on counters, are always important regardless of the temperatures.
Mosquitoes
As temperatures rise and creeks and ponds dry up, conditions improve for disease-carrying species of mosquitoes.To keep numbers down, eliminate or treat small bodies of standing water in creek beds, ditches or temporary ponds. Such sites are more likely to breed encephalitis and West Nile virus-bearing mosquitoes. The AgriLife Extension Mosquito Safari website is a good resource for information about how to reduce their availability to water around the home and protect yourself from bites.
Millipedes
Millipede mass migrations can occur during any summer, fall and spring. And while mass infestations might be less than appealing, especially indoors, they will often end before you need to bother to treat for them. If you find them inside your home, a broom and dustpan will do the trick and insecticide indoors is not typically needed.
Prevention of pests
Prevention is usually the best cure. The goal of integrated pest management is not to eradicate pests, but to eliminate pest problems by strengthening and stabilizing the landscape so that conditions are more favorable for plants than for pests.
To best help prevent indoor visitors, focus your efforts outside. Make sure mulch is kept away from building foundations and that weep holes and other entry points are screened or sealed. In severe cases, it may be helpful to apply an insecticide in the form of granules or sprays around the perimeter of the structure and around windows and doorways.
It is crucial to make sure the insecticide you choose is appropriate for the area and pest you are targeting. Read all labels and keep pets and people away from treated areas until the product is completely dry. Always pay attention to the warnings on labels.