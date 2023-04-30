White grubs are the larval stage of insects commonly known as May or June beetles or June bugs. Texas has almost 100 species of these beetles, most of which do not cause significant economic damage to crops or horticultural plantings. A few species, however, commonly damage turf grass and other cultivated plants.
White grubs, sometimes referred to as grub worms, injure turf by feeding on roots and other underground plant parts. Damaged areas within lawns lose vigor and turn brown. Severely damaged turf can be lifted by hand or rolled up from the ground like a carpet.
The most important turfgrass infesting white grubs in Texas are the June beetle and the southern masked chafer. Warm season grasses like Bermuda grass, zoysia grass, St. Augustine grass and buffalo grass are attacked readily by both types of white grubs, with most lawn damage occurring during summer and fall months.
Cool season grasses such as the fescues, bluegrass and ryegrass are also susceptible to the June beetle and southern masked chafer, though such grasses tend to be attacked more frequently by a May beetle, Phyllophagacongrua. Damage from May beetles often appears in the spring and early summer, before injury from other white grubs becomes evident.
Most turf grass-feeding white grubs in Texas, such as the June beetle and southern masked chafer, require one year to complete their life cycle.
Once a year, in late spring or summer, adult beetles emerge from the soil to mate. Mated females then return to the soil to lay eggs. Within about two weeks the eggs hatch into small white grubs that feed on grass roots. The pupa, or intermediate stage between the larva and the adult, occurs the following spring and is the last immature phase of the insect’s development cycle. Adults emerge from the pupal stage when environmental conditions are favorable in early- to mid-summer. Most damage from white grubs occurs during mid-summer to early fall when the larger larvae are actively feeding.
The June beetle and southern masked chafer emerge from the soil and fly at night, usually after a significant rainfall or irrigation. Flight periods may last for several weeks, during which time mating and egg-laying occur.
During flights, large numbers of adult beetles, primarily males, may be attracted to lighted windows or other lights at night. Females, being less active fliers, usually are less common around lighted areas than are males. For this reason, turning off outdoor lights during adult flight periods may not substantially reduce subsequent white grub damage. Heavy white grub infestations often can be found in areas with little or no outdoor lighting. Each female can lay up to 30 to 40 eggs, which hatch in approximately two weeks.
White grub larvae are creamy white and C-shaped, with three pairs of legs. After hatching, the white grub passes through three larval life stages, or instars. These instars are similar in appearance, except for their size. First and second instars each require about three weeks to develop. The third instar actively feeds until cool weather arrives. Third instar larvae are responsible for most turf grass damages. Feeding by large numbers can quickly destroy turf grass root systems, preventing efficient uptake of food and water. Damaged turf does not grow vigorously and is extremely susceptible to drying out, especially in hot weather.
The pupal stage follows the third instar and is the life stage during which the white grub transforms into an adult beetle. White grub treatments applied during the pupal life stage are both ineffective and unnecessary.
White grub damage can be detected by the presence of irregular shaped areas of weakened or dying grass in the lawn. Less severely damaged turf lacks vigor and is more vulnerable to invasion by weeds. Damage may appear any time between the months of June and October. Turf grass damaged by white grubs has a reduced root system and is easily pulled from the soil.
To confirm whether you need to treat for grubs, examine several soil sections at least 3 to 4 inches across and 4 inches deep (sample sandy soils to greater depths). A good rule of thumb is to examine several soil plugs from widely scattered parts of the lawn. If you find more than five white grubs per square foot, treatment is justified.
Beneficial nematodes are an option for non-chemical control option. These microscopic worms can be purchased in stores or through garden supply catalogs.
Proper timing and chemical application are critical to suppressing white grubs. New white grub insecticides are more persistent and less toxic to beneficial arthropods and earthworms. However, these treatments must be applied early enough to kill the smaller larvae, less than 1/2 inch long.
The insecticides imidacloprid and halofenozide are used most today for white grub control. Imidacloprid is most effective against small and medium-sized grubs. Imidacloprid trade names include Merit, Bayer Advanced Lawn Season Long Grub Control and Scott’s Grub-Ex. Halofenozide is ineffective if applied too late, after grubs have reached the third-instar life stage. Halofenozide trade names include Mach 2, Spectracide Grub Stop and Hi-Yield Kill-a-Grub.
Halofenozide and imidacloprid can be applied early and persist in the soil. Ideally, both products should be applied within six weeks of egg-laying. In north Texas, the optimal treatment time is early- to mid July.
Where grub damage is already evident in lawns and larger grubs are present, use products containing trichlorfon or carbaryl. Because they bind to soil particles and remain close to the surface even after irrigation, pyrethroid insecticides (such as permethrin, esfenvalerate, cyfluthrin and bifenthrin) are less effective against white grubs, especially in clay soils.
One should be aware that some insecticides can be toxic to birds and other wildlife. Always read and follow label directions, including the precautionary statements pertaining to potential environmental hazards. Apply only the labeled rates, avoid pesticide use near streams and ponds, and irrigate treatments promptly to help reduce the risk to non-target organisms such as birds.