A Lone Star Healthy Streams workshop will be held Sept. 29 at Gold Hall, 101 Elm St., Hallsville.
This is a multi-county event hosted by Gregg, Harrison, Marion, Panola, Rusk and Upshur counties.
The conference is offered as a joint effort by the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service and the Texas State Soil and Water Conservation Board.
The free workshop will run from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. with lunch provided. Three Texas Department of Agriculture continuing education credits for pesticide applicators are available in the Integrated Pest Management. In addition, advance training credits will be offered to Master Naturalist. RSVP by Sept. 25 to one of the hosting county’s AgriLife Extension offices.
Program focusThis workshop will focus on East Texas watersheds and many local efforts to improve water quality. Topics covered will include basic watershed function, water quality and voluntary best management practices minimize bacterial contamination originating from grazing livestock and wild pigs.
“The goal of the Lone Star Healthy Streams program is to protect Texas waterways from bacterial contamination originating from livestock, wildlife and invasive species that may pose a serious health risk to Texans,” said Leanne Wiley, AgriLife Extension program specialist and Lone Star Healthy Streams coordinator, Bryan-College Station. “The aim is to increase awareness, provide education materials to Texas producers and landowners, and encourage implementation.”
Protecting the watershedIn addition to the sessions on livestock, weed management and wild pig management, technical and financial opportunities available from local SWCDs,USDA-NRCS and Sabine River Authority will be discussed.
Funding for this effort is provided through a Clean Water Act Section 319 nonpoint source grant administered by the Texas State Soil and Water Conservation Board from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
For more information on the workshop, contact Wiley at (979) 240-8407 or leanne.wiley@ag.tamu.edu; or AgriLife Extension agriculture and natural resources agents, Matt Garrett in Harrison County, at (903) 935-8413 or matt.garrett@ag.tamu.edu or Shaniqua Davis in Gregg County at (903) 236-8428 or shaniqua.davis@ag.tamu.edu .