We are well into the growing season and one of the most common questions I get at this time of the year concerns weed control. Although this year I have had several calls regarding turf grass being dead.
Many of the yards I have seen are experiencing damage from the drought of the hot summer last year but also the last freeze in February. Without the ground coverage of the grass, more weeds have made their appearance.
Even though we have had a slow transition into summer we have shifted out of our cool season weeds and into our warm season weeds.
Cool season weeds are annual plants that started their growth in the fall, remain smallish and unobtrusive much of the winter, to then increase their growth and bloom in the spring. When you see the incredible wildflowers along the highways, many are winter annuals. It is the unwanted ryegrass, shepherds’ purse, henbit and others in our lawn that we really don’t want to see.
Even though the weather has started to warm up, we can still expect to see some holdovers from the cool season, such as white clover. While most clovers are gone, the perennial white clover is one of the few that we can expect to see growing into June if rains persist.
Warm season weeds are those that have just germinated (started from seed) and will grow throughout the summer. We will see them bloom and seed as the summer months progress.
There exists an abundance of weed control products on the shelves at the local feed stores and nurseries. Many brands work just fine, just be sure to read the labels and follow them carefully.
The best deterrent for weeds in the lawn is a healthy, well-managed lawn. Healthy, well-managed lawns are watered and fertilized correctly. Overwatering or over fertilization will lead to many problems. For certain, a frequent, mowing routine will encourage turfgrass to spread laterally and have a thick cover that crowds out undesirable weeds.
If you want to treat with an herbicide, there is a broad array of brand names from the major gardening companies. To help simplify the choices, I suggest studying the active ingredients and focus on just two: a combination of 2,4-D + dicamba + mecoprop (MCPP), and Atrazine.
Summer weeds that have already germinated, the combination of 2,4-D, dicamba, and mecoprop (MCPP) is a great option for control. Atrazine works best when applied in spring and fall working best on St. Augustine and centipede.
It’s always important to be cautious and consider the fact that every shrub, tree and flower is a broad-leafed plant. And almost every lawn herbicide exists to get rid of broad-leafed plants.
When you find yourself with a question or concern about an herbicide, by far the most important resource is the product label. I know the print is tiny and the information is dull to read but there is so much helpful information to be found. Everyone needs to read the label.
What are some options to get rid of weeds and not spray an herbicide? Mow every week. Mow twice a week on Bermuda lawns. A good rule of thumb is to water not more than twice a week and only in the mornings when the grass is wet with dew. Fertilize lightly at 1/2 pound of nitrogen every 1,000 square feet and then only when needed. A healthy lawn is the best defense.
So, what to do about the weeds still there? From a distance, let’s say driving down the city street at 30 miles per hour, those weeds will appear as short green plants that we really cannot distinguish from turfgrass. Any cool season annuals that you may still have are near the end of their life expectancy anyways. Those potential blooms and seed pods that you have just clipped off signal the end of that weed’s life cycle.