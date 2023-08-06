Right now, your spring-planted garden is winding down or finished. The heat of summer is here and the soil is drying up.
This means it’s the perfect time to prepare for your fall garden.
We all know that vegetable gardening can be rewarding, relaxing and good exercise. But I think all too many of us overlook the fact that there are indeed two times to have a vegetable garden each year: spring and fall.
Establishing a fall garden is different as you must work in the heat upfront. This will be to your advantage as warm soil helps germinate vegetable plants much sooner than cooler spring soil temperatures.
Watering is also approached with a different mindset. Water will be crucial to establishing the summer growing vegetables. Germinated seeds in July and August will need uniform moisture and plenty of it. Mulching, a practice not often used for spring gardens, will benefit your fall garden. Just a light layer of mulch will greatly aid in keeping moisture in the soil next to the developing roots.
Pest control for fall gardens will be less. Insect problems that are commonly experienced in the spring will be reduced. Disease issues that arise from cool, moist environments will also be diminished.
Harvested produce at this time of year in milder weather is reported to taste better. The time spent harvesting, choosing which tomato or what size cucumber to pick, is obviously more comfortably done.
Of great importance is your planning. Most vegetables traditionally grown in the spring/summer have a hard deadline. They must beat the frost. Now the average first frost for this area is mid-November. The key word is average. Sometimes it may be near Christmas and other times it will be prior to Halloween.
So, when choosing what to plant, keep in mind how long it takes each vegetable to reach harvest stage. Southern peas (purple hulls, zipper creams, etc.) normally take about 60 days. Counting backward from a mid-October harvest puts the planting at mid-August. Pumpkins need about 90 days and radish is just over a month.
The bottom line is that here in East Texas our spring and fall gardening seasons are short, sandwiched between frosts and blistering hot summer conditions that cause many crops to stop production. Variety selection and proper planting time are critical to success.