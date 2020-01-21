Longview could be getting another day care business in a building built with education in mind.
The building's owner, RS Rental Properties, has made a zoning request asking the city to allow the structure at 515 N. Court St. to be used as day care or school.
If approved, the day care would likely serve children ages 6 weeks to 5 years old, the applicants said.
The site was built as an elementary school and later was used as Longview ISD's administration building. In more recent years, church services were hosted there, but it has since become vacant, Steve Watts with RS Rental Properties said.
The Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously recommended the change Tuesday. The matter will be considered by the Longview City Council as early as next month.
In 2018, the building's previous owner, 7 Pillars Properties, was granted a rezone to planned development that allowed for at least three uses — events center, church and offices.
If the city grants RS Rental Properties' request, day care and school use will be added as an approved use to the planned development zoning, City Planner Angela Choy said.
A privacy fence would be installed to surround the play area on the west side of the property if a day care opens there, Watts said.