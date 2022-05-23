Longview, TX (75601)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms this morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 77F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Showers and thunderstorms likely. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 64F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.