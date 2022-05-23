The schedule has been released for A Day of Thanks and Remembrance, a Memorial Day event scheduled for May 30 at Veterans Memorial Plaza at Teague Park in Longview.
Gov. Greg Abbott will be the keynote speaker for the free event.
During the ceremony, 19 honor guards will simultaneously lay floral wreaths at each of the monuments in the plaza. Singer and Longview resident Neal McCoy is set to lead the Pledge of Allegiance, buglers will sound “Taps” and bagpipes will perform “Amazing Grace,” according to information from event coordinator John Coppedge.
Before the main ceremony begins, Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts will hold a formal flag retirement ceremony to dispose of used U.S. flags in an incinerator specifically built for disposal.
Members of the military also will be present with “static displays” to participate in the main ceremony.
Schedule of events:
8 a.m.: Nondenominational Sunrise Service
10 a.m.: Flag retirement ceremony
11 a.m.: Main ceremony with Gov. Greg Abbott
Noon: Troop 201 Scout Cabin rededication
12:30 p.m.: Lunch (free hot dogs and ice cream, while supplies last)
Public tours of the historical Teague House are scheduled from noon to 3 p.m.