The deadline is Saturday for families to enroll their children in the tax-advantaged Texas Tuition Promise Fund.
The program allows families to lock in today’s cost of undergraduate resident tuition and schoolwide required fees at Texas public colleges and universities. Participants can prepay undergraduate resident tuition and schoolwide required fees by purchasing tuition units for a four-year degree, two years of community college or just a few semesters at state public colleges and universities.
The plan also is accepted at Texas medical and dental institutions that offer undergraduate degrees. When used at state medical and dental institutions, career schools, private Texas colleges or universities or out-of-state institutions where tuition is not locked in, the benefits and payouts differ.
To enroll children younger than 1 in the program at 2019-20 prices, the deadline extends to July 31.
Plan information is available at TuitionPromise.org, or by calling 800-445-GRAD (4723), Option No. 5.