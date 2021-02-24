Texas families have until Sunday to lock in the cost of undergraduate resident tuition and schoolwide required fees at Texas public colleges and universities by enrolling their children in the Texas Tuition Promise Fund, according to the comptroller's office.
The Texas Tuition Promise Fund, the state’s prepaid college tuition program, allows participants to prepay undergraduate resident tuition and schoolwide required fees by purchasing tuition units for a four-year degree, two years of community college or just a few semesters, according to a statement from the comptroller's office. The plan also can be used at Texas medical and dental institutions; Texas private colleges or universities; out-of-state colleges or universities; or career schools.
The next general enrollment period begins Sept. 1, with new contract prices based on Texas public college tuition and schoolwide required fee costs for the 2021-22 academic year.
Information is available at TuitionPromise.org or by calling 800-445-4723, option 5.