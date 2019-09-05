Monday is the deadline to apply for a U.S. Small Business Association loan for people recovering from property damage from storms that hit Longview on May 8.
The low-interest loans are available to renters of landowners who received damage to their businesses or homes and who are experiencing other financial difficulties connected to the severe storms, straight-line winds and flooding on May 7-8, according to the city.
SBA assistance is available for 11 counties including Gregg, Harrison, Rusk, Smith and Upshur.
Applicants may apply online, receive information about assistance or download an application atdisasterloan.sba.gov/ela .
Applicants also may call the SBA’s Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955 or email to {span}disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for information or assistance. People who are deaf or hard of hearing may call (800) 877-8339.
Completed applications should be mailed to U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, TX 76155.
While the deadline to apply for property damage is Monday, applicants seeking relief for economic injury have until April 10 to apply to the SBA.
As many as 313 homes, businesses or other properties reported some level of damage from what the National Weather Service called “straight-line winds” that blew through the city May 8. According to city records, three structures were destroyed, and 135 other structures received major damage.
Areas reporting damage stretch from the Pine Tree area south of Dundee Road and Hawkins Parkway east across north central Longview to East Loop 281.