The deadline to register for a city of Longview Partners in Prevention program aimed at helping adults “living in poverty or with limited resources” is set Thursday.
The “Getting Ahead in a Just Gettin’ by World” weekly sessions are part of the Longview Bridges Out of Poverty initiative, which are designed for adults in poverty situations, according to Partners in Prevention.
The free 20 weekly sessions provide information and tools to help build economic stability as well as emotional and social resources. In addition, materials for the sessions, child care for ages younger than 12 and a meal are provided at each weekly session, according to Partners in Prevention.
“Many Getting Ahead graduates have gone on to gain employment, move into full-time positions with benefits, graduate from college, improve their social support and stabilize their lives,” said Partners in Prevention Manager Holly Fuller. ”Upon graduating from Getting Ahead, participants stay engaged by attending monthly Staying Ahead learning sessions to continue their personal growth in the area of finances, discovering community resources, budgeting, goal setting, building positive relationships and other topics.”
Getting Ahead sessions will meet 6 to 8 p.m. weekly on Tuesdays.
Call (903) 237-1019 for information or to register.