State Rep. Jay Dean has filed bills ahead of the 88th Legislative Session that he says aim to protect the oil and gas industry as well as property owners.
HB 743 and HB 744 are described as protecting "the oil and gas industry and Texas consumers against the types of local bans on natural gas, propane, or gas-powered equipment," according to information from Dean's office.
Dean, R-Longview, said Tuesday that during the last legislative session in 2021, the cities of Austin and Dallas pushed ordinances for commercial buildings and residential homes that would ban the use of natural gas or propane appliances such as water heaters and cooktop stoves.
The bill he has filed for the upcoming session says, " 'Hey, state government cannot restrict the use of natural gas and/or propane for appliances in commercial buildings and residential homes,' " Dean said.
The ordinances proposed in 2021 applied to commercial structures by 2030 and residences by 2040, he said. If passed, existing business and home owners would have to transition from those sources of fuel to electricity, which he described as an "absolute problem," especially for homeowners.
"The state of Texas is the largest oil and gas producer if not in the U.S., possibly the entire world," Dean said. "We have thousands of oil-and gas-related jobs. Obviously, I'm very supportive of the industry."
Other measures filed by Dean — HB 745, HB 746 and HJR 51 — "seek to control property taxes through caps on the appraisal process for both homestead properties and commercial properties."
He explained that property tax relief has been targeted during the past two legislative sessions.
"With the high appraisals that we keep getting year after year, owners are not realizing the benefit that tax compression has in terms of what they're actually having to pay," Dean said.
The two bills and resolution would lower appraisal caps, which would in turn help property owners, he said.
"I believe as a property owner, our property taxes are too high, and I think it's absolutely important that this legislative session we put into place some bills that would ... lower property taxes," he said.
Dean also has filed HB 747, which attempts to reduce the tax burden when buying a used car.
Before 2006, private party used cars were not subject to sales tax in Texas, according to information from his office. However, that year, the state began requiring used car buyers to pay tax on 80% of the vehicle's "standard presumptive value."
HB 747 would reduce that burden to 50%. Dean said.
"In the last two years, the price of used cars — the price of everything — has just skyrocketed. Lowering the (standard presumptive value) percentage will ease the tax burden on hard-working Texans trying to get by and make ends meet right now," Dean said in a statement. "It's important to remember sales tax was fully paid on that car when it was sold new."
Other bills filed by Dean include HB 748, which seeks to lessen the burden of the STAAR test by removing electronic requirements; HB 749, which seeks to eliminate wasteful government reports; HB 750, which would create a way for public junior colleges to donate old books; and HB 751, which honors recipients of the Coast Guard Lifesaving Medal with a specialty license plate.
Dean, a former Longview mayor, represents House District 7, which, beginning in January, includes Gregg, Harrison, and Marion counties.